Quantcast
Connect with us

Senate GOP blows off Trump’s veto threats over effort to rename military bases: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Trump is threatening to veto the annual defense policy bill due to his opposition to renaming of U.S. military installations honoring Confederate figures, but Republicans aren’t bowing to his threat, POLITICO reports.

The lack of response to Trump’s threat makes it likely that the final bill with include the directive to rename the installations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In fact, most Republican senators said they had no problem at all with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) amendment, and they said Trump should not veto a bill as vital as the National Defense Authorization Act over minor objections,” POLITICO reports.

According to Marco Rubio, the bill is so important that an amendment to rename the installations isn’t worth a veto.

“Ultimately, I don’t think the name of a facility should be something that’s divisive or offensive to people, especially if there are better alternatives to it,” Rubio said. “But it has to be through a process — a considered process.”

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Senate GOP blows off Trump’s veto threats over effort to rename military bases: report

Published

1 min ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Trump is threatening to veto the annual defense policy bill due to his opposition to renaming of U.S. military installations honoring Confederate figures, but Republicans aren't bowing to his threat, POLITICO reports.

The lack of response to Trump's threat makes it likely that the final bill with include the directive to rename the installations.

"In fact, most Republican senators said they had no problem at all with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) amendment, and they said Trump should not veto a bill as vital as the National Defense Authorization Act over minor objections," POLITICO reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving governors are finally face-to-face with reality as coronavirus explodes in much of red America

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

I’ve bored family and friends with this story for years. Now it’s your turn.

A long time ago, I was living in a New York apartment across from a park which, along with its bocce and handball courts, featured a well-worn, dusty baseball field. One spring, the city decided to re-sod it. They brought in rolls of new, luscious, emerald green turf that when unfurled brightened the whole block.

One thing: the parks department posted signs that warned everyone not to walk on it quite yet, that it would take a little time for the sod roots to bind to the soil. Just wait a bit, they said, and then we’d have this beautiful, restored little piece of parkland.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservatives make a mockery of themselves again with a bizarre war against the ‘tyranny’ of masks

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

The bizarre “conservative” idea of “freedom” has struck again.

Margaret Sullivan reported in the Washington Post on a new study that shows what we all intuited: people who get their news from Fox and right-wing hate radio—both promoting the idea that the economy is more important than your health—are less likely to understand the reality of COVID-19 and therefore more likely to get sick and cause themselves and others to die.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image