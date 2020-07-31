Quantcast
‘She’s the worst’: Pelosi unloaded on Trump-flattering Dr. Birx in closed-door meeting

Published

19 mins ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) this week reportedly unloaded on Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator who has raised eyebrows for her public flattery of President Donald Trump, as well as her criticisms of the news media’s coverage of the president’s handling of the disease.

According to Politico’s Jake Sherman, Pelosi told Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows this week that “Deborah Birx is the worst” and said the White House is in “horrible hands” with Birx heading up the COVID-19 task force.

Additionally, Sherman reports that Pelosi accused Birx of spreading “misinformation” about the pandemic, while at the same time praising Dr. Anthony Fauci as “a hero” for speaking truthfully about the disease.


2020 Election

Trump is a ‘nightmare’ that refuses to go away: Paul Krugman

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

In his column for the New York Times, economist Paul Krugman said that Donald Trump has proven himself to be the worst kind of executive "who is utterly incompetent yet refuses to step aside," making him a "nightmare" for the entire country -- at least until he can be voted out of office.

According to the Nobel prize laureate, using working in an office as an example, 'Such bosses have the reverse Midas touch — everything they handle turns to crud — but they’ll pull out every stop, violate every norm, to stay in that corner office. And they damage, sometimes destroy, the institutions they’re supposed to lead."

White woman accosts Black real estate photographer and threatens to report him for using his drone

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Thomas Samuel was accosted by a woman who accused him of secretly photographing women after he used his drone to photograph real estate properties, but according to him, he thinks he was accosted because he's Black.

The incident was captured on video and shared by TMZ, and shows the woman confronting Samuel about the drone coming near her house. When Samuel tells her he works for a real estate company, she doesn't believe him and threatens to call the company to find out.

