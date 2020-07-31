‘She’s the worst’: Pelosi unloaded on Trump-flattering Dr. Birx in closed-door meeting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) this week reportedly unloaded on Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator who has raised eyebrows for her public flattery of President Donald Trump, as well as her criticisms of the news media’s coverage of the president’s handling of the disease.

According to Politico’s Jake Sherman, Pelosi told Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows this week that “Deborah Birx is the worst” and said the White House is in “horrible hands” with Birx heading up the COVID-19 task force.

Additionally, Sherman reports that Pelosi accused Birx of spreading “misinformation” about the pandemic, while at the same time praising Dr. Anthony Fauci as “a hero” for speaking truthfully about the disease.