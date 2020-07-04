‘Spoiler’ Kanye West mocked for running for president against his pal Trump: ‘2020 never fails to disappoint’
President Donald Trump appears to have lost the support of one of his most well-known Black supporters as Kanye West announced on Saturday that he is running for president.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West posted on Twitter, with the hashtag #2020VISION.
The musician was mocked for his presidential bid, here’s some of what people were saying:
😂
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 5, 2020
Imma let you finish but no.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 5, 2020
I think you might be a tiny bit late for this election
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 5, 2020
Kanye reading this tweet sober tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/eqmxjGKkBc
— Banos (@SDR_490) July 5, 2020
taylor swift is still better than you idc
— ً (@fallenliars) July 5, 2020
I didn’t ask, Kanye.
— ⁶ ☄️ (@MyTypaAccount) July 5, 2020
His plan isn't to get elected. He just wants to siphon off enough of the minority vote from Biden to help trump win.
— Tim in TX (@TiminTX1967) July 5, 2020
2020 is going CRAZY
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 5, 2020
— (@JuiceKing5x) July 5, 2020
#Election2020 takes another unusual twist: https://t.co/qMoGYOkFkJ
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 5, 2020
Kanye West went from endorsing Trump to claiming he’d run against him —an announcement that benefits the president to the degree it spotlights Biden’s need for black voters & his potential weakness with young voters https://t.co/0m4PUO6s6a
— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 5, 2020
no cause i know so many dumb ass people who would waste a vote on your ass and dumb shit will win another 4 years. absolutely the fuck not. https://t.co/5Dbclkzykq
— oni (@onifinau) July 5, 2020
Funny @kanyewest always pulls publicity stunts like this before he drops albums. I’m sure there is no correlation with the fact he just dropped a new single smh.
We’ve had enough uninformed egomaniacs in the Oval Office for one lifetime.#2020Vision https://t.co/CriXrBGHGt
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 5, 2020
2020 is stranger than I could have ever conceived. https://t.co/gDqE7rAPBt
— Grady Booch (@Grady_Booch) July 5, 2020
Kanye West overtaking Donald Trump as president has to be somewhere in the book of Revelation. https://t.co/R6yg92R3Br
— Garrett Kell ن (@pastorjgkell) July 5, 2020
Dear God,
We have suffered enough. Whatever we did to cause the horrors of 2020, we repent and are BEGGING for You to please HEAL minds and our land.
Please, Jesus, show up on our behalf, we BEG you.
Sincerely,
Everyone with the good sense You gave them. https://t.co/Son5QWuO9z
— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 5, 2020
2020 gives zero fucks about our sanity… https://t.co/Ak7cC0RUsM
— Corey🤬Reynolds (@coreyreynoldsLA) July 5, 2020
Aight. I'm done. Y'all are on your fucking own. https://t.co/et82AuqPTv
— RickyFTW (@rickyftw) July 5, 2020
Is he really stupid enough that Right Wing extremists have convinced him to try to run a spoiler campaign? https://t.co/rf0CkK9F69
— Fiefdom Of Speech (@FiefdomOfSpeech) July 5, 2020
Kanye West overtaking Donald Trump as president has to be somewhere in the book of Revelation. https://t.co/R6yg92R3Br
— Garrett Kell ن (@pastorjgkell) July 5, 2020
2020 has jumped the shark. This season has gone too far. Cancel the series. https://t.co/kVWEKgE0NK
— Luvvie is writing book 2 (@Luvvie) July 5, 2020
The only reason why Kanye is doing this is to get black voters to vote for him for shits and giggles, in hopes of swaying the black vote away from Biden – eventually trying to split the democrat vote so Trump can win https://t.co/hzBGaj7iSO
— Tri ⁷ (@THEEEhottie) July 5, 2020
2020 never fails to disappoint… https://t.co/fcnj6NX3C4
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 5, 2020
You have my full support!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s angry words and Coronavirus surge darken Independence Day weekend in America
The United States marked an unusually somber Independence Day on Saturday, with President Donald Trump bashing domestic opponents and China -- but praising the country's coronavirus response, despite a record surge in cases.
Across the country, virus fears dampened or nixed Main Street parades, backyard barbecues and family reunions on a day when Americans typically celebrate their 1776 declaration of independence from Britain.
Instead of adopting a unifying tone, Trump -- facing a tough re-election and eager to mobilize his political base -- railed against protesters demanding racial justice after unarmed African American George Floyd was killed by a white police officer.
2020 Election
‘Spoiler’ Kayne West mocked for running for president against his pal Trump: ‘2020 never fails to disappoint’
President Donald Trump appears to have lost the support of one of his most well-known Black supporters as Kanye West announced on Saturday that he is running for president.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West posted on Twitter, with the hashtag #2020VISION.
The musician was mocked for his presidential bid, here's some of what people were saying:
2020 Election
Trump pal Kanye West announces 2020 presidential campaign in 4th of July message
Kanye West announced a 2020 presidential bid on Independence Day.
West infamously referred to his red "Make America Great Again" hat as his "Superman cape" and dropped an F-bomb in the Oval Office while voicing his support for the president.
https://twitter.com/vmsalama/status/1050430068697300993
West's White House antics were mocked by NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in the show's cold open.
But West is now apparently running against Trump.