‘Spoiler’ Kanye West mocked for running for president against his pal Trump: ‘2020 never fails to disappoint’

President Donald Trump appears to have lost the support of one of his most well-known Black supporters as Kanye West announced on Saturday that he is running for president.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West posted on Twitter, with the hashtag #2020VISION.

The musician was mocked for his presidential bid, here’s some of what people were saying:

Imma let you finish but no. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 5, 2020

I think you might be a tiny bit late for this election — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 5, 2020

Kanye reading this tweet sober tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/eqmxjGKkBc — Banos (@SDR_490) July 5, 2020

taylor swift is still better than you idc — ً (@fallenliars) July 5, 2020

I didn’t ask, Kanye. — ⁶ ☄️ (@MyTypaAccount) July 5, 2020

His plan isn't to get elected. He just wants to siphon off enough of the minority vote from Biden to help trump win. — Tim in TX (@TiminTX1967) July 5, 2020

2020 is going CRAZY — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 5, 2020

Kanye West went from endorsing Trump to claiming he’d run against him —an announcement that benefits the president to the degree it spotlights Biden’s need for black voters & his potential weakness with young voters https://t.co/0m4PUO6s6a — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 5, 2020

no cause i know so many dumb ass people who would waste a vote on your ass and dumb shit will win another 4 years. absolutely the fuck not. https://t.co/5Dbclkzykq — oni (@onifinau) July 5, 2020

Funny @kanyewest always pulls publicity stunts like this before he drops albums. I’m sure there is no correlation with the fact he just dropped a new single smh. We’ve had enough uninformed egomaniacs in the Oval Office for one lifetime.#2020Vision https://t.co/CriXrBGHGt — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 5, 2020

2020 is stranger than I could have ever conceived. https://t.co/gDqE7rAPBt — Grady Booch (@Grady_Booch) July 5, 2020

Kanye West overtaking Donald Trump as president has to be somewhere in the book of Revelation. https://t.co/R6yg92R3Br — Garrett Kell ن (@pastorjgkell) July 5, 2020

Dear God, We have suffered enough. Whatever we did to cause the horrors of 2020, we repent and are BEGGING for You to please HEAL minds and our land. Please, Jesus, show up on our behalf, we BEG you. Sincerely,

Everyone with the good sense You gave them. https://t.co/Son5QWuO9z — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 5, 2020

2020 gives zero fucks about our sanity… https://t.co/Ak7cC0RUsM — Corey🤬Reynolds (@coreyreynoldsLA) July 5, 2020

Aight. I'm done. Y'all are on your fucking own. https://t.co/et82AuqPTv — RickyFTW (@rickyftw) July 5, 2020

Is he really stupid enough that Right Wing extremists have convinced him to try to run a spoiler campaign? https://t.co/rf0CkK9F69 — Fiefdom Of Speech (@FiefdomOfSpeech) July 5, 2020

2020 has jumped the shark. This season has gone too far. Cancel the series. https://t.co/kVWEKgE0NK — Luvvie is writing book 2 (@Luvvie) July 5, 2020

The only reason why Kanye is doing this is to get black voters to vote for him for shits and giggles, in hopes of swaying the black vote away from Biden – eventually trying to split the democrat vote so Trump can win https://t.co/hzBGaj7iSO — Tri ⁷ (@THEEEhottie) July 5, 2020

2020 never fails to disappoint… https://t.co/fcnj6NX3C4 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 5, 2020