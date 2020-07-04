Quantcast
'Spoiler' Kanye West mocked for running for president against his pal Trump: '2020 never fails to disappoint'

38 mins ago

President Donald Trump appears to have lost the support of one of his most well-known Black supporters as Kanye West announced on Saturday that he is running for president.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West posted on Twitter, with the hashtag #2020VISION.

The musician was mocked for his presidential bid, here’s some of what people were saying:

Trump's angry words and Coronavirus surge darken Independence Day weekend in America

14 mins ago

July 4, 2020

The United States marked an unusually somber Independence Day on Saturday, with President Donald Trump bashing domestic opponents and China -- but praising the country's coronavirus response, despite a record surge in cases.

Across the country, virus fears dampened or nixed Main Street parades, backyard barbecues and family reunions on a day when Americans typically celebrate their 1776 declaration of independence from Britain.

Instead of adopting a unifying tone, Trump -- facing a tough re-election and eager to mobilize his political base -- railed against protesters demanding racial justice after unarmed African American George Floyd was killed by a white police officer.

Trump pal Kanye West announces 2020 presidential campaign in 4th of July message

1 hour ago

July 4, 2020

Kanye West announced a 2020 presidential bid on Independence Day.

West infamously referred to his red "Make America Great Again" hat as his "Superman cape" and dropped an F-bomb in the Oval Office while voicing his support for the president.

https://twitter.com/vmsalama/status/1050430068697300993

West's White House antics were mocked by NBC's "Saturday Night Live" in the show's cold open.

But West is now apparently running against Trump.

