Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas church blames parents after campers test positive for COVID-19: ‘I didn’t force you to send her’

Published

1 min ago

on

Parents are furious at a Texas church camp after children started testing positive for the coronavirus following a summer camp.

Keller’s Keystone Church hosted the camp from July 6-10 in Hill County, which is between Dallas and Waco, and public health officials have confirmed some cases are linked to the camp, reported WFAA-TV.

“She hasn’t eaten at all — she hasn’t eaten in about two days, actually,” said Stephanie Brady, whose daughter is quarantining in her bedroom after testing positive for COVID-19. “There’s only so much Netflix she can watch and it’s just hard for her to stay quarantined in a room by herself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The church deleted photos from its Facebook page showing students crowded together, and Brady said the children were bunched into large groups and not required to follow social distancing practices.

“We found out later from my daughter that they considered their small group 40, which was how many were in her cabin,” Brady said. “So when they were with those 40 girls, they didn’t have to social distance, they didn’t have to wear masks, to me that is not a small group.”

Church leaders do not plan to send additional notifications of the positive tests, Brady said, and seemed to blame parents for the infections.

“I went back to them and said, I really think you should let the community know, I think it’s your responsibility,” Brady said. “You just released 300-plus children into our community and to surrounding communities that could potentially test positive, and [the camp director] said that no further action was going to be taken.”

Brady was furious at the camp director’s response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was like, ‘Well, I didn’t make you send your kid to camp, I didn’t force you to send her,'” Brady said, “and I was like, ‘No, you didn’t, but we were really hoping that you would have taken the necessary precautions to make sure she was safe.'”

Keystone Church issued a statement after the media got involved in reporting the cases.

“Keystone Church takes seriously the physical, spiritual and emotional health of our community and those that call Keystone Church their home,” the statement said. “Keystone Church, along with other churches and local non-profit camp organizations, held summer camp. If any camper was possibly exposed, the parents or guardians of the exposed camper were immediately notified under the guidelines of The Texas State Health Department and the CDC. Keystone Church has always and will continue to pray for, invest in and serve our community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brady doesn’t understand why camp leaders failed to take precautions to prevent infections.

“To me, for the church, it was a little irresponsible,” Brady said. “All we can do now is hope that she gets better and hope it doesn’t get to the rest of my family.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Missouri governor: Kids who get COVID-19 at school will ‘go home’ and ‘get over it’

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Trump-loving Missouri Gov. Mike Parson late last week caused a stir when he blew off parents' concerns about sending their children back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Parson on Friday conducted an interview with talk-radio host Marc Cox in which he insisted children in the state would go back to school no matter what.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It makes no sense’: Trump-friendly Florida retirement community has little plan for containing COVID-19

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

On Monday, The New York Times reported on serious deficiencies in pandemic preparation at The Villages, the famous, sprawling retirement community in Central Florida where Republicans outnumber Democrats 2-to-1.

"Some steps have been taken to help slow infections. Crowds around the faux Spanish colonial buildings and fountains are smaller, theaters are closed and the bands have stopped playing," reported Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura. "Yet, residents still congregate every day without wearing masks. They turn up the volume on a radio and dance in the squares. They crowd bars where songs by Elvis Presley and Bobby Sherman play. There are picnics and water aerobics classes."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘demonstrably far poorer’ than he claims to be — and ‘Scotland holds the key’: finance journalist

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Although President Donald Trump has insisted that he is a friend of the working class and famously told a 2016 audience, “I love the poorly educated,” he is also obsessed with status and brags about his net worth. But financial writer Adam Davidson, in a Twitter thread, stresses that the president greatly exaggerates how wealthy he is and uses some figures to make his case.

Davidson, author of the book “The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the 21st Century,” tweets, “Hot take: Trump is demonstrably far poorer than he claims. Again: Scotland holds the key.”Davidson goes on to explain why Trump’s business interests in the U.K. offer some insights on his true net worth. According to Davidson, Trump’s “audited UK financials show money-losing properties with arbitrarily inflated values with no tie to actual market conditions. Those are his ONLY audited financials.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image