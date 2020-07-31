Three people charged in US for alleged roles in massive Twitter hack
US prosecutors on Friday announced they have charged three people, one of them from Britain, for roles in hijacking celebrity Twitter accounts and tricking people out of money.
The US attorney’s office in California said 19-year-old Mason “Chaewon” Sheppard of Britain along with Nima Fazeli, 22, of Florida were facing criminal charges in the case.
Details about the third individual were not released by US officials, but state prosecutors in Florida separately announced criminal charges against a 17-year-old accused of masterminding the massive hack of high-profile Twitter users.
(AFP)
James Murdoch quits News Corp board over ‘disagreements over certain editorial content’: report
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital: ’She is home and doing well’
Liberal Supreme Court watchers breathed a sign of relief on Friday after receiving good news about the health of a progressive titan on the court.
"Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a New York City hospital on Friday after her latest medical procedure," CNN reported Friday, citing the court.
"She is home and doing well," a statement read.
Beyonce delights fans with stylized visual album ‘Black Is King’
Pop royalty Beyonce on Friday released her much-hyped visual album "Black Is King," an aesthetically ambitious video billed as a companion to her 2019 album of songs inspired by Disney's live-action remake of "The Lion King."
The highly stylized visual narrative released on the Disney Plus streaming platform runs an hour and 25 minutes and, akin to "The Lion King," tells the story of a young boy who navigates an onerous world, finding himself far from his family.
The work is an ode to the black experience rife with vibrant imagery celebrating the African diaspora, an aesthetic exploration of black history, power and success that also references colonialism, economic disparity and racism.