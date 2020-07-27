Quantcast
Tom Cotton’s ‘blatant racism’ hurts Trump’s re-election and threatens GOP Senate majority: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Sen. Tom Cotton’s defense of slavery would drag down other Republicans in November’s election.

The Arkansas Republican called slavery a “necessary evil,” and the “Morning Joe” host said voters are increasingly alienated by the GOP’s “blatant racism.”

“The guy went to Harvard Law School, he knows how to draft a sentence,” Scarborough said. “He wrote, as the founding fathers said, slavery was the necessary evil upon which the union was built. We can all read English. He tried blaming that on the media, blame it on himself or whoever drafted that, but these sort of quotes not only damage Donald Trump and Republican senators with Black voters, with Latino voters, with Asian-American voters, it, of course, damages Donald Trump’s prospects of ever winning back white suburban voters in the suburbs of Philly, in the I-4 corridor in Macomb County, Michigan, in the suburbs of Milwaukee, the suburbs of Pittsburgh.”

“This blatant racism is devastating and self-defeating not only to Donald Trump’s election chances,” Scarborough added, “but also to a lot of the Republican senators in Arizona and North Carolina.”


99 days away: Donald Trump hits a new low ahead of 2020 election

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Sunday marked 100 days until President Donald Trump is expected to face off against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden—and new polls on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, and the opinions of voters in key battleground states suggest Americans are increasingly unhappy with Trump.

National polling results released Sunday by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 80% of U.S. adults across the political spectrum think the country is headed in the wrong direction. Only 8% of Democrats and 31% of Republicans—both record lows—say the nation is headed in the right direction.

‘Arranging flowers on the Titanic’: Melania’s planned Rose Garden makeover drowned in scorn

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

With the COVID-19 pandemic still killing hundreds of Americans every day, first lady Melania Trump has decided it would be a good time to revamp the White House Rose Garden.

According to the New York Times, Melania "will announce a plan on Monday to renovate the White House Rose Garden" that will include "electrical upgrades for television appearances, a new walkway and new flowers and shrubs."

White House secretly warns 11 cities must take ‘aggressive’ action to stop spread of COVID-19

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

A private warning about rising coronavirus cases made to leaders in 11 cities by White House official Dr. Deborah Birx on Wednesday is the latest sign that the Trump administration must end the secrecy surrounding its response to the pandemic, an investigative journalism group said Wednesday.

In an exclusive report about Birx's Wednesday phone call to city officials, the Center for Public Integrity (CPI) revealed that Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis have all been identified this week as cities where immediate, "aggressive" action is needed to mitigate their coronavirus outbreaks.

