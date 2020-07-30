Troubled Trump ‘delegitimizing and undermining’ the election as his support craters: CNN reporter
On CNN Thursday, Washington correspondent Joe Johns broke down the significance of President Donald Trump tweeting that the election should be delayed until people can “securely” vote.
“I want to inject some skepticism here, because this president often says outrageous things when he wants to distract attention,” said anchor Jim Sciutto. “Of course, this is a day that we learn when the economy contracted by a third in the second quarter. Is this a serious suggestion from the president?”
“Well, I’m sure people over here at the White House will point out that he just put question marks — three question marks on the end of that tweet, but I don’t think you can underestimate the seriousness of this, because if you think about it in the big picture, this president is delegitimizing and undermining the election in which polls show he’s in real trouble,” said Johns.
“The question, of course, is frankly can the president do that,” added Johns. “If you look at the Constitution, the Elections Clause, it’s pretty clear it’s up to the legislature, in other words, the Congress of the United States, both houses of Congress, to determine the time, place and manner of federal elections, so both houses would have to agree, meaning the Democrats who control the House and the Republicans who control the Senate. And that, quite frankly, does not seem likely at all, even in the most severe emergency, as it stands … nonetheless, I think we take it very seriously and examine what the president is talking about.”
