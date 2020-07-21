Quantcast
Trump can’t win if he turns COVID-19 briefings into ‘Clorox Variety Hour’ again: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned President Donald Trump to stick to the facts when he brings back his daily coronavirus briefings, instead of turning them back into the “Clorox Variety Hour.”

The president shut down those briefings after it became clear his rambling, unscientific briefings were dragging down his approval ratings, and the “Morning Joe” host urged Trump to follow Joe Biden’s advice and let the doctors lead the fight against the deadly virus.

“It’s just bad,” Scarborough said. “Not only is it bad medicine, not only is it bad for Americans’ health, but him going out and repeating those performances, going out and lying about the pandemic, lying about the numbers as he tried to do on Chris Wallace, it’s only going to hurt him politically more.”

“You look at the numbers of whether Americans trust him and his handling of the pandemic, and it’s in the basement,” Scarborough added. “It’s about as bad as you would think it would get, but now if he comes out at the end of July and does this for another two, three, four weeks before it’s shutdown again, you know, I think there are a lot of Republican donors and a lot of Republican senators and House members and a lot of people on the Trump campaign team that understand that this will close the door finally on any chances he has for a comeback.”

Republicans agree Trump must turn things around with his handling of the pandemic, but Scarborough expressed doubt he could do it.

“I know a lot of Republicans who are thinking the same thing,” he said. “This would be politically devastating for him if he goes out and performs the same way over the next month going into Labor Day, the way he did this past spring.”

Breaking Banner

Trump won’t wear a mask unless GOP praises him like he learned to use the ‘big boy toilet’: CNN’s Berman

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

CNN's John Berman on Tuesday joked that the only way Republican lawmakers can get President Donald Trump to wear a mask is by praising him like he's a toddler learning to use the toilet.

After reading tweets from various Republicans heaping adulation on Trump for finally encouraging mask wearing, Berman was struck by how infantile they make the president sound.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Progressives demand Democrats reject ‘outright shameful’ GOP plan to raid Social Security

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Progressives demanded that Democratic congressional leaders forcefully oppose the Senate GOP's coronavirus stimulus legislation after new reporting Monday revealed the package is likely to include a payroll tax cut, a reduction in enhanced unemployment payments, conditions on school funding, and little aid to state and local governments.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Republican rats are slowly abandoning ship’ as Trump looks doomed in November: conservative

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative and Never-Trumper Matt Lewis explained that GOP lawmakers are seeing the writing on the wall and are doing all they can to put distance between themselves and Donald Trump as his re-election prospects sink.

Calling them "Republican rats" who are "slowly abandoning" the ship, the conservative columnist said that GOP lawmakers are looking at their own internal polls which indicate there is no advantage in sticking with the president as his bungling of the COVID-19 pandemic has sent his approval numbers into the tank.

Continue Reading
 
 
