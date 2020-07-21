Trump can’t win if he turns COVID-19 briefings into ‘Clorox Variety Hour’ again: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned President Donald Trump to stick to the facts when he brings back his daily coronavirus briefings, instead of turning them back into the “Clorox Variety Hour.”

The president shut down those briefings after it became clear his rambling, unscientific briefings were dragging down his approval ratings, and the “Morning Joe” host urged Trump to follow Joe Biden’s advice and let the doctors lead the fight against the deadly virus.

“It’s just bad,” Scarborough said. “Not only is it bad medicine, not only is it bad for Americans’ health, but him going out and repeating those performances, going out and lying about the pandemic, lying about the numbers as he tried to do on Chris Wallace, it’s only going to hurt him politically more.”

“You look at the numbers of whether Americans trust him and his handling of the pandemic, and it’s in the basement,” Scarborough added. “It’s about as bad as you would think it would get, but now if he comes out at the end of July and does this for another two, three, four weeks before it’s shutdown again, you know, I think there are a lot of Republican donors and a lot of Republican senators and House members and a lot of people on the Trump campaign team that understand that this will close the door finally on any chances he has for a comeback.”

Republicans agree Trump must turn things around with his handling of the pandemic, but Scarborough expressed doubt he could do it.

“I know a lot of Republicans who are thinking the same thing,” he said. “This would be politically devastating for him if he goes out and performs the same way over the next month going into Labor Day, the way he did this past spring.”