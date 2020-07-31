Quantcast
Trump could replace the Confederacy as a new ‘Lost Cause’ for his supporters: historian

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has regularly endorsed the Confederate flag as a symbol of Southern heritage — and now one historian is arguing that Trump himself could become a new Southern icon should he lose the election this November.

Writing in the Washington Post, American Civil War historian Caroline E. Janney argues that Trump’s loss in November would fit right in with the South’s traditional understanding of the Confederacy as a “noble” failure to preserve their way of life.

“His defenders are already laboring to cast him as a righteous, noble warrior martyred by traitors and insurmountable forces,” argues Janney, who is a professor of history at the University of Virginia. “They rely on the same tools that were used to promulgate Confederate myths: manipulating facts, claiming persecution, demonizing enemies and rewriting history.”

Janney doesn’t believe the “Lost Cause” narrative around Trump won’t have the same historical impact that the narrative around the Confederacy had, as “Trump and his followers do not have such a coherent ideology, nor do they enjoy the kind of geographical monopoly that the Confederates possessed.”

That said, she believes that both narratives share the same essential DNA that make them highly appealing to a significant faction of American voters.

“It’s easy to imagine Trump supporters looking backward at his presidency as a golden era, touting efforts to forestall illegal immigration, protect White suburbs and battle China — not unlike the ways Lost Cause boosters reimagined the antebellum South,” she writes.

Read the whole piece here.

‘I hope you all die’: Fresno salon owner hit city official with her car after dispute over COVID-19 rules

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

According to a report from the Fresno Bee, an unidentified Salon owner in Fresno harangued a city health official in the parking lot outside of her business after she was cited for a second time for ignoring pandemic shutdown notices -- and then hit him with her car.

An internal email from a police officer who responded to the incident described what happened when two health officials appeared at the salon last week and what happened afterward.

According to one official, he had returned to his car when a woman started cursing him in the parking lot

Continue Reading

Sheriffs test positive for coronavirus after vowing not to enforce mask orders

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

A number of sheriffs are refusing to enforce coronavirus mask orders and lockdowns, and now some of them are becoming infected with the potentially deadly virus.

Their defiance of statewide orders echoes the right-wing "constitutional sheriff" movement whose adherents refuse to enforce gun laws, and is based on the fallacious claim that county sheriffs are the highest constitutional authorities in the nation, reported The Guardian.

Continue Reading
 

Trump’s racist appeal to suburban whites could have a boomerang effect: columnist

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Suburbs in America are filled with white people who claim to support progressive causes, but when it comes concrete local issues as opposed to abstract national ones, "white liberals are often more keen to acknowledge their privileges than to forfeit them," Eric Levitz writes this Friday in The Daily Beast.

On Wednesday, President Trump vowed to protect “all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream” from being “bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood.” According to Levitz, Trump's words were designed to appeal to white liberals who share his sentiment privately rather than publicly.

Continue Reading
 
 
