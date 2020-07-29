Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump demands money to renovate the White House in the coronavirus bill: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The White House stirred controversy by demanding that the newest round of coronavirus stimulus including funding to rebuild the FBI headquarters on its current spot — a decision that would be more expensive than plans to relocate to Virginia, but which could block competitors from snapping up real estate near President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that’s not all the Trump administration is demanding. According to the Associated Press, the White House also wants the bill to include $377 million to renovate the West Wing.

“The sum, included in the draft aid legislation from Senate Republicans, would also cover a new security screening facility for the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex,” reported Zeke Miller. “While lawmakers, including Republicans, have balked at the administration’s request for more than $1 billion in the bill for a new FBI headquarters in Washington, the West Wing plan has drawn relatively little scrutiny. The administration says the White House work would ‘increase the White House campus’s ability to detect, mitigate and alleviate external security and pandemic threats.'”

The report notes that no full upgrade of the West Wing has taken place since 1933, and that “renovations have been planned and delayed by previous administrations — most recently by President Barack Obama in 2013 — in part because no president has wanted to temporarily give up the Oval Office for months or longer to allow for the substantial work to be done.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mary Trump explains why the president is so ‘drawn’ to Vladimir Putin

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump is continuing to talk to reporters about her new tell-all book, which has become a runaway success, MSNBC's Joy Reid described.

"You write about Donald Trump's sort of attachment to and being drawn to people that are like, I guess like his father," said Reid before reading another excerpt of the book.

"Fred had also primed Donald to be drawn to men such as [Roy] Cohn, as he would later be drawn to authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un or anyone else, really, with a willingness to flatter and the power to enrich him," the book says.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump bragged about rescuing Americans stuck abroad — now he’s sending them the bill

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

As the coronavirus pandemic spread and travel restrictions worldwide left Americans abroad uncertain about whether they could make it home, President Donald Trump's administration offered repatriation flights to get everyone home. The president didn't waste an opportunity to brag about it, saying, "We brought back 40,000 Americans who were literally stuck in other countries."

But according to Politico, there's a problem: Many of these Americans are now on the hook for thousands of dollars for these charter flights, some of them without even knowing the exact amount they'd owe beforehand.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr seems to be at the ‘Rudy Giuliani stage’ of his credibility: Ex-White House lawyer

Published

59 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Former White House Solicitor General Neal Katyal attacked Attorney General Bill Barr after his Tuesday testimony appeared to place partisanship above the United States laws. It's a move he said reminds him of Rudy Giuliani in its level of absurdity.

"I am surprised by the attorney general's testimony," Katyal said. "I mean, Attorney General Barr yesterday seemed to be frankly, Ari, at the Rudy Giuliani stage of his personal development. Someone who had competence a while back and traded it away from modern relevance and bitter partisanship and threw away all principles in the process. He came in with a huge cloud over him, and it wasn't a partisan cloud."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image