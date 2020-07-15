Trump has started ‘malfunctioning’ and his campaign pitches are ‘going haywire’: CNN’s Camerota

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s latest interview with CBS News shows that he appears to be short circuiting.

While dissecting Trump’s latest remarks about the state of the economy, Camerota pointed out that there was something deeply illogical about what the president is pitching to voters.

Specifically, she said that the president is touting the state of the economy just as major cities across the country are beginning to shut down again.

“I heard the talking points going haywire,” she said of Trump’s answers. “I heard something malfunctioning.”

CNN contributor Bakari Sellers then chimed in to say that incoherent talking points are the only thing Trump has left now that his administration has overseen a humanitarian catastrophe.

“We have a president who doesn’t have the necessary level of compassion, empathy, or understanding to tackle this issue,” he explained. “There are 130,000 people who have died because of this administration’s incompetence, their utter incompetence, and he can’t wrap his head around that.”

He then pointed to several Trump-loving governors in states such as Georgia and Florida to illustrate that the problem went far beyond just Trump.

“The Republican Party has become a party that’s enveloped itself in incompetence,” he said.

Watch the video below.