Trump impersonator hilariously previews the president’s Mount Rushmore speech

On Friday, musician and Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin posted a video satirically previewing the president’s Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore.
“The Democrats want you to wear masks, but we don’t need masks,” said Cauvin, impersonating Trump’s New York accent. “Everybody’s feeling great — stop coughing! Everybody’s feeling great. So healthy. Such great health.”
“Democrats want to kill you and silence you,” he continued.
He then delivered a parody rant against removing statues, which sources report Trump will make a central point of his speech. “Thomas Jefferson, that’s another one they hate. Everyone makes mistakes, but he had African-American girlfriends!”
Cauvin, who first started working Trump impressions into his stand-up routine in 2015, is one of multiple Trump impersonators who have gone viral on social media in recent weeks. Another who took the internet by storm was Sarah Cooper, a comedian who gets laughs by lip-syncing to recordings of Trump’s most absurd real-life speeches.
Watch below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.