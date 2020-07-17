Quantcast
‘Trump is a laughing stock’ trends nationwide on Twitter: ‘The whole world is laughing’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was ridiculed on Twitter on Saturday, causing the hashtag #TrumpIsALaughStock to trend nationwide on Saturday.

Much of the commentary was focused on Trump’s disastrous interview with Chris Wallace that was broadcast on Fox News.

“It’s because they want to defund the police — and [Joe] Biden wants to defund the police,” Trump claimed.

“Sir, he does not,” Wallace interjected.

“Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders,” Trump argued.

“And it says nothing about defunding the police,” Wallace replied.

“Oh really? It says abolish. It says — let’s go. Get me the charter, please,” Trump said, interrupting the interview.

An aide brought him the document, but Trump was unable to find language about defunding the police.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s meltdown and his hatred of a blockbuster new tell-all book by his niece, Mary Trump:

