‘Trump is a laughing stock’ trends nationwide on Twitter: ‘The whole world is laughing’

President Donald Trump was ridiculed on Twitter on Saturday, causing the hashtag #TrumpIsALaughStock to trend nationwide on Saturday.

Much of the commentary was focused on Trump’s disastrous interview with Chris Wallace that was broadcast on Fox News.

“It’s because they want to defund the police — and [Joe] Biden wants to defund the police,” Trump claimed.

“Sir, he does not,” Wallace interjected.

“Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders,” Trump argued.

“And it says nothing about defunding the police,” Wallace replied.

“Oh really? It says abolish. It says — let’s go. Get me the charter, please,” Trump said, interrupting the interview.

An aide brought him the document, but Trump was unable to find language about defunding the police.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s meltdown and his hatred of a blockbuster new tell-all book by his niece, Mary Trump:

I love that #TrumpIsALaughingStock is the number 1 trending hashtag in the US. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 18, 2020

I have been laughing about this all evening. Might be the funniest thing Trump has ever done. You have to listen to Wallace's description and then try to picture it. Trump: Bring me the documents! Then the documents prove him wrong. As the cameras roll. pic.twitter.com/52i6giHFTn — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) July 18, 2020

#TrumpIsALaughingStock The whole world is laughing at Trump pic.twitter.com/hKJHKXeBrI — 🥀Thursday’s Child – (@🏠)🥀 (@alice4u2010) July 18, 2020

Trump has lost everyone. Fox News is laughing at him. The RNC thinks Kansas is in play. He’s at the point Hoover was when he received a telegram saying “vote for Roosevelt and make it unanimous.” — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) July 17, 2020

Oooh… the cultists are not happy with Chris Wallace. What they seem to not realize is the problem isn’t defunding the police, etc… It’s the reaction of Trump acting like a petulant child. I cannot wait to watch him storm off the debate stage.#TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/mvu4Qo4ZyS — Trumperdoo (@trumperdoo) July 17, 2020

Red Alert! A nerve has been struck! I repeat: a nerve has been struck. Operation Global Humiliation now in process. This is not a drill ⁦@MaryLTrump⁩ is a national hero #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/G8bdDtFW7o — A Soldier's Mother 🌘🌚🌒 (@MarysGotClass) July 18, 2020

TRASHING HIS OWN FAMILY It's one thing for Trump to trash politicians & the media but now he has taken to trashing someone in his own family. There has never been a president as sad & pathetic as Donald Trump. Mary Trump's book is 100% on point. #TrumpIsALaughingStock — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 17, 2020

Yeah, and then Chris Wallace immediately handed him his own ass #TrumpIsALaughingStock #TrumpMeltdown https://t.co/LdhU36W566 — Tara Dublin Doesn’t Want You to Get Sick 😷 (@taradublinrocks) July 18, 2020

Oh how beautiful is this clip? 😍 Trump stops interview to bring "proof" that Biden plans to defund the police. It did not end well. Retweet if you agree that #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/k7lmE1R4tL — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) July 18, 2020

The World Is Laughing At Me. #TrumpIsALaughingStock pic.twitter.com/XFqN9IJ5eC — Darrell " Voting For Sleepy Joe" West🌊🌊🌊 (@DarrellPMWest) July 18, 2020

There's going to be so much laughing, we'll get tired of all the laughing Laughing at Trump that is.#TrumpIsALaughingStock #TrumpFailsAmerica — Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) July 18, 2020

#TrumpIsALaughingStock What's even worse, there are millions of Trump supporters who are the laughing stock of the country! pic.twitter.com/LNIGreDqKq — Jen Howt (@HowtJen) July 18, 2020