Trump is ‘confused, rattled, angry, ignorant’ — and completely ‘checked out’ on COVID-19 crisis: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was alarmed by President Donald Trump’s interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

The “Morning Joe” host returned from two weeks off Monday and expressed dismay that the president didn’t seem to understand the severity of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 137,000 people, wrecked the U.S. economy and torpedoed his poll numbers.

“Unfortunately for Republicans in the Senate and Donald Trump, the overwhelming number of Americans believe what Joe Biden is saying and don’t believe what Donald Trump’s saying,” Scarborough said. “The same newspaper [found] a growing number of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the pandemic.”

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll found that only 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, while a whopping 60 percent disapprove, and Scarborough said it’s clear the president just isn’t up to the task.

“All you had to do is look at the president — confused, rattled, angry, ignorant — ignorant of the pandemic that has been with us since March,” Scarborough said. “Republican governors are now saying, Republican senators are now saying he’s lost interest in it. He’s ignorant when it comes to the basic facts out there, and they’ve given up talking to the president of the United States, and many of them now just call Mike Pence hoping that maybe he can do something for them because Donald Trump has checked out when it comes to a pandemic that’s killing almost 140,000 Americans.”