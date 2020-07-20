Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is ‘confused, rattled, angry, ignorant’ — and completely ‘checked out’ on COVID-19 crisis: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was alarmed by President Donald Trump’s interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

The “Morning Joe” host returned from two weeks off Monday and expressed dismay that the president didn’t seem to understand the severity of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 137,000 people, wrecked the U.S. economy and torpedoed his poll numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately for Republicans in the Senate and Donald Trump, the overwhelming number of Americans believe what Joe Biden is saying and don’t believe what Donald Trump’s saying,” Scarborough said. “The same newspaper [found] a growing number of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the pandemic.”

A new Washington Post/ABC News poll found that only 38 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, while a whopping 60 percent disapprove, and Scarborough said it’s clear the president just isn’t up to the task.

“All you had to do is look at the president — confused, rattled, angry, ignorant — ignorant of the pandemic that has been with us since March,” Scarborough said. “Republican governors are now saying, Republican senators are now saying he’s lost interest in it. He’s ignorant when it comes to the basic facts out there, and they’ve given up talking to the president of the United States, and many of them now just call Mike Pence hoping that maybe he can do something for them because Donald Trump has checked out when it comes to a pandemic that’s killing almost 140,000 Americans.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Anti-maskers revolt against Trump’s surgeon general after he begs them to stop buying into conspiracy theories

Published

1 min ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Surgeon General Jerome Adams went on "Fox & Friends" on Monday and begged viewers to stop buying into conspiracy theories about public health recommendations about wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directly addressing Fox viewers, the Trump surgeon general all but begged them to take the pandemic seriously and to wear masks.

"I'm pleading with your viewers, I'm begging you, please understand that we are not trying to take away your freedoms when we say wear a face covering," Adams said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The US should have been uniquely prepared for the coronavirus pandemic — but Trump failed every test: analysis

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic has spun out of control in the United States -- which should have been uniquely prepared to face the deadly infection.

A comprehensive review ranked the pandemic preparedness of 195 countries in October, and the Global Health Security Index Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the Nuclear Threat Initiative ranked the U.S. at No. 1 with an 83.5 score on a scale of 100, reported the Washington Post.

“I just never expected that we would have such a lack of federal leadership, and it’s been deliberate,” said Beth Cameron, who helped lead the review for the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Arizona took Trump’s advice on reopening — and now its economy faces disaster

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Arizona and its Trump-loving Gov. Doug Ducey took President Donald Trump's advice and rushed to reopen his state's economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, as the Washington Post reports, the state's economy is still headed for catastrophe as the resurgence of COVID-19 has harmed local businesses even though they are no longer being forced to stay closed.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image