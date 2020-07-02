Trump is ‘down in the dumps’ — and may have to cancel Jacksonville rally after city’s face mask mandate: report
A new report from Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman describes President Donald Trump as “down in the dumps” and anxious about being remembered as a one-term “loser.”
One Republican described as “close to the White House” tells Sherman that the president’s heart does not appear to be in the 2020 campaign, especially after his big comeback rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma spectacularly blew up in his face when he spoke before an arena that wasn’t even filled to half capacity.
And Sherman’s sources say that the president may not even get to make up for the Tulsa debacle with his planned Republican National Convention rally in Jacksonville, Florida later in the summer, especially after the city mandated that residents wear face masks when using indoor public spaces.
“According to a Republican working on the convention, the campaign is now preparing to cancel the event so that Trump doesn’t suffer another Tulsa–like humiliation,” writes Sherman.
Additionally, Sherman’s sources claim that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has told other senators that they should feel free to break with Trump if he doesn’t turn around his campaign by Labor Day.
Lawmakers such as Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), who thought they would be cruising to reelection, are “pissed” that they now have competitive races on their hands thanks to Trump’s sliding poll numbers.
