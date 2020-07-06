Quantcast
‘Trump is his own worst political enemy’: Lincoln Project raises more money every time the president lashes out at their ads

Published

2 mins ago

on

The Lincoln Project has gotten into President Donald Trump’s head, and that’s only helping the political group stronger.

The anti-Trump group has been releasing a stream of ads against the president since its founding in December, but didn’t catch the president’s attention — at least, publicly — until the coronavirus-themed “Mourning In America” spot prompted some angry tweets, reported NBC News.

“By attacking us, he’s become our biggest financial bundler,” said Republican operative and co-founder John Weaver. “If we were an administration, we’d probably make him ambassador to Slovenia or something, because he’s raising so much money for us.”

Now, the conservative group engages in a tit-for-tat public conversation with the president, and each outburst spurs another round of donations.

The Lincoln Project had raised about $2.6 million and spent less than $1.4 million through the end of March, but spent more than $2 million through late June by purchasing ads in Washington, D.C., and swing states such as Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“Trump is his own worst political enemy at times,” Weaver said, “and there’s no doubt that he hasn’t given us rocket fuel by engaging with us. I mean, it’s hard to claim we’re irrelevant if they’re constantly attacking us.”


