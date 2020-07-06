‘Trump is his own worst political enemy’: Lincoln Project raises more money every time the president lashes out at their ads

The Lincoln Project has gotten into President Donald Trump’s head, and that’s only helping the political group stronger.
The anti-Trump group has been releasing a stream of ads against the president since its founding in December, but didn’t catch the president’s attention — at least, publicly — until the coronavirus-themed “Mourning In America” spot prompted some angry tweets, reported NBC News.
“By attacking us, he’s become our biggest financial bundler,” said Republican operative and co-founder John Weaver. “If we were an administration, we’d probably make him ambassador to Slovenia or something, because he’s raising so much money for us.”
Now, the conservative group engages in a tit-for-tat public conversation with the president, and each outburst spurs another round of donations.
The Lincoln Project had raised about $2.6 million and spent less than $1.4 million through the end of March, but spent more than $2 million through late June by purchasing ads in Washington, D.C., and swing states such as Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“Trump is his own worst political enemy at times,” Weaver said, “and there’s no doubt that he hasn’t given us rocket fuel by engaging with us. I mean, it’s hard to claim we’re irrelevant if they’re constantly attacking us.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.