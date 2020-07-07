Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is ‘lighting his arm on fire to distract from his burning leg’: NYT’s Haberman

Published

11 mins ago

on

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Tuesday downplayed any notion that President Donald Trump’s tweet in support of the Confederate flag was part of a grand strategy to distract the country from other, more damaging scandals.

In particular, Haberman said that Trump wasn’t doing himself any favors by changing the subject of conversation from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic to his support for racist symbols.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s often the equivalent of lighting his arm on fire to distract from his burning leg,” she explained. “These are not well thought out plans.”

Haberman did allow that Trump would rather be talking about racial issues over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that so far has killed more than 130,000 Americans with no end in sight.

Haberman also said that it’s even become a question about whether Trump even wants to be reelected this fall.

“There are many people around the president who are questioning whether he’s actively trying to win anymore,” she said. “There are reasons to question that. I think he would react pretty angrily if somebody said that directly to him, but the reality is he’s taking a number of incredibly self-damaging actions, and this is one of them.”

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘lighting his arm on fire to distract from his burning leg’: NYT’s Haberman

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Tuesday downplayed any notion that President Donald Trump's tweet in support of the Confederate flag was part of a grand strategy to distract the country from other, more damaging scandals.

In particular, Haberman said that Trump wasn't doing himself any favors by changing the subject of conversation from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic to his support for racist symbols.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Carl Bernstein: Trump will let America ‘go up in flames’ if he thinks it will win the election

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

On Tuesday's edition of "Good Morning Britain," Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein laid into President Donald Trump, warning that he would let the country burn to save his political fortunes.

"Donald Trump has commanded the allegiance of perhaps 40% of our electorate through his presidency, despite all the outrages, despite the acts of demonstrable incompetence, despite the fact that he is a racist in terms of both his words and his acts," said Bernstein. "This is an extraordinary situation."

Bernstein added that Trump "is willing to see this country, to some extent, go up in flames on the streets if he thinks that it would help his re-election."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida man bellows ‘I feel threatened!’ and menaces shopper who asked him to wear a mask

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

A man wearing a Revolutionary War-themed shirt bellowed at another shopper who asked him to wear a mask inside a Florida store.

Video posted on Twitter shows the white man, who appears to be in his 20s or 30s, confront the other customer while shopping in Costco at Fort Myers.

"Stay six feet away from me," says the other shopper, who is identified as an elderly woman on social media.

"You're harassing me and my family," the man says.

The audio cuts out for a moment, and then the younger man advances menacingly toward the other shopper.

"I feel threatened," the man bellows, clenching his fists and continuing to advance. "Back up. Threaten me again."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image