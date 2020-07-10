Trump likes overnight tweet praising R&B singer’s ‘stripper’ vibe

President Donald Trump likes only one tweet, and that’s one celebrating R&B singer Summer Walker for bringing back a “stripper” vibe.

The president’s Twitter account “liked” a tweet posted just after midnight by the account @astriiluca, which reacted to a GIF of the singer: “Summer Walker getting us in our feelings in Let it go, just to bring the stripper back in SWV instantly.”

Summer Walker getting us in our feelings in Let it go, just to bring the stripper back in SWV instantly pic.twitter.com/zaYog6peUt — laila⁷ BLM (@astriiluca) July 10, 2020

The Twitter user, whose account shows support for Black Lives Matter, was baffled by the president’s social media account.

“WHY THE FUCK DID DONALD TRUMP LIKE MY FUCKING TWEET,” the user tweeted.

Sometime hours later, the like was rescinded and Trump’s account went back to its typical status: “@realDonaldTrump hasn’t liked any Tweets.”