Trump likes overnight tweet praising R&B singer’s ‘stripper’ vibe

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump likes only one tweet, and that’s one celebrating R&B singer Summer Walker for bringing back a “stripper” vibe.

The president’s Twitter account “liked” a tweet posted just after midnight by the account @astriiluca, which reacted to a GIF of the singer: “Summer Walker getting us in our feelings in Let it go, just to bring the stripper back in SWV instantly.”

The Twitter user, whose account shows support for Black Lives Matter, was baffled by the president’s social media account.

“WHY THE FUCK DID DONALD TRUMP LIKE MY FUCKING TWEET,” the user tweeted.

Sometime hours later, the like was rescinded and Trump’s account went back to its typical status: “@realDonaldTrump hasn’t liked any Tweets.”

2020 Election

‘Mad King Trump’ is ignoring the COVID-19 crisis and ‘a lot more Americans are going to die’: Paul Krugman

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

In an uncharacteristically blunt column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman declared President Trump "Mad King Donald" and said his refusal to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously will only lead to more needless deaths for at least the next six months.

Admitting that he feels like Americans, including himself, are trapped on the Titanic he described the president as "a madman who insists on steering straight for the iceberg" and those around him as being too fearful to take the wheel and avert disaster.

Breaking Banner

I worked at the State Department — there’s no way Trump didn’t know about the Russian bounties

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

One of the perennial lessons of the Trump presidency is that you can never put anything past him. There is no bottom—he will go as low as he can. That became painfully apparent once again last week, when we learned that Trump has sat on his hands for months and did nothing in response to reports that Russia paid bounties for the targeted killing of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

The New York Times reported that Russia’s military intelligence arm has offered a bounty to Taliban fighters for every confirmed kill of U.S. and coalition fighters serving in Afghanistan. The CIA reportedly confirmed the veracity of the information after interrogating prisoners and recovering a large stash of U.S. dollars at a captured Taliban base. Former national security adviser John Bolton reportedly briefed Trump on the information in March 2019, and U.S. intelligence officials told the Times that Trump was presented with a list of options in March 2020, but no action has yet been taken.

2020 Election

The walls are closing in on Trump as he faces a drubbing from the Supreme Court and his own family

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

Although the opinion section of the Washington Post has its share of liberals and progressives, it has also been a consistent source of right-wing Never Trump commentary that ranges from columnists Jennifer Rubin, Max Boot and Kathleen Parker to guest op-eds by attorney George Conway. This week, two of those conservatives cite recent examples of the walls closing in on President Donald Trump: Conway discusses the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. Vance and the arrival of Mary Trump’s tell-all book, while Rubin asserts that former Vice President Joe Biden is seizing the populist narrative from Trump.

