Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump officials despair that they have to talk about ‘demon seed’ as COVID strategy goes off the rails

Published

30 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was praised last week for striking a “new tone” in his White House coronavirus briefings — but that tone didn’t last very long once the president started promoting videos of a doctor who regularly warns about the dangers of alien DNA and demon sex.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, a senior Trump administration lamented that the president has once again gone off the rails by getting into self-destructive feuds with medical professionals while simultaneously promoting the work of obvious quacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When he started doing them again [starting last week], my thought was, ‘Oh, great, this f*cking sh*t again,'” they said. “And now we’re all talking about demon ejaculation.”

Even though aides believe that the president’s COVID-19 briefings are damaging him politically, they tell The Daily Beast that they’re resigned to the fact that they can’t stop him.

“The plan is to largely ignore Trump’s shenanigans and just, in the words of one of the officials, ‘continue doing our job to the best of our abilities, and the president is entitled to say whatever he wants whenever he wants,'” the publication writes. “A source with knowledge of the matter said there were ‘no plans’ at this time for Trump to scale back his revived briefing appearances, noting that ‘he’s just started’ this latest incarnation.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Dangerous’ Louie Gohmert slammed for ‘anti-science nonsense’ that put his colleagues at risk

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

A staffer for COVID-infected Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) this week told Politico's Jake Sherman that the congressman regularly berated staffers who wore masks into the office.

CNN's Abby Phillip on Thursday dropped the hammer on Gohmert for putting both himself and his staffers in grave danger by flouting the recommendations of disease-control experts with his refusal to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

One moment in Bill Barr’s testimony clearly exposed his compete fealty to Trump’s delusion and lies

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr finally showed up for his long-scheduled hearing before the House Judiciary Committee and once again proved himself to be Trump's eager henchman. He didn't read aloud some of the more incendiary parts of his opening statement (which as Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., observed, "reads like it was written by Alex Jones or Roger Stone") but for all his braying about "the law" his arrogant attitude and slippery answers left no doubt about where his allegiance lies. Let's just say Trump doesn't have to worry about Barr's loyalty.

The list of Barr's odious comments is a mile long, starting with his fatuous answers regarding the question of systemic racism in policing. He evidently thinks it's cute, just as his boss does, to insist that "more white people are shot by police than Black people" when responding to the question of why Black people, who make up only 13 percent of the U.S. population, account for 25 percent of those shot and killed by police since 2015 while "non-Hispanic" whites, who are more than 60 percent of the population, only account for 45 percent. This answer is insulting to the intelligence of the American people.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How the Trump administration allowed aviation companies to keep relief money that was supposed to go to workers

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

This spring, as the coronavirus spread and international travel bans grounded flights, Gebrish Weldemariam got a layoff letter from his airline catering job at Dulles International Airport.

He’d been working as a driver making more than $18 per hour for Flying Food Group, ferrying in-flight meals between the company’s kitchen and gated planes waiting on the tarmac. Between overtime at the airport and a part-time job driving buses on the side, Weldemariam felt that times were good. Last fall, with his wife expecting a fourth child, the family bought a house not far from the airport, allowing him to be nearby to help care for his oldest son, who has Down syndrome and needs constant attention.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image