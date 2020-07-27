Trump received ‘one of the biggest warning signs yet’ about his faltering campaign: CNN analyst
President Donald Trump hasn’t led a Florida poll since the pandemic began, and that’s a major warning sign for his re-election campaign.
A new CNN/SSRS poll finds Joe Biden leading Trump 51-46 in Florida, while Quinnipiac University poll shows him with an even more commanding 51-38 lead, and that’s bad news in a state the president must win to stay in office, reported CNN’s Harry Enten.
“The fact that the polls in Florida favor Biden should be one of the biggest warning signs yet for Trump’s fledgling campaign,” Enten wrote. “Yes, we still have 100 days to go, and history does suggest that the gap in Florida could close.”
No Republican candidate has gone to the White House without winning Florida since Calvin Coolidge in 1924, and Trump’s deficit in the right-leaning state suggests he’s in bad shape nationally.
“The good news for Trump is that history does indicate how difficult it would be for Biden to win the state by a large margin,” Enten wrote. “The last time a Democrat won the state by more than 6 points was 1948. No candidate from either party has won the state by more than 6 points since 1992.”
Even if the margins narrow closer to Nov. 3, the coronavirus pandemic remains an anchor around the president’s approval rating.
“Trump likely can’t win if he doesn’t turn around his low approval ratings on the coronavirus. His approval rating in Florida on the issue is just 42 percent among registered voters in the latest CNN poll,” Enten wrote. “Were that to remain the case through Election Day, Biden’s likely the next president.”
Conservative media is killing Trump’s reelection campaign
Even close allies of Donald Trump are flummoxed about why he hadn't grasped earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic that it was in his own best interests to "at least pantomime[] a sense of command over the crisis or convey[] compassion for the millions of Americans impacted by it," according to The Washington Post.
Part of the answer, per the report, was "his almost pathological unwillingness to admit error." But another factor was the existence of "a positive feedback loop of overly rosy assessments and data from advisers and Fox News." Trump, a malignant narcissist, is known to lash out at aides who provide him bad news so it appears that they've fed him a steady diet of the kind of Pollyannaish stories that are a mainstay of the conservative media's coverage of the pandemic, and of his regime's response to it.
‘Burn it all down’: Conservative calls for purge of every one of Trump’s Senate enablers
In a call to arms to conservatives, Bulwark founder Charlie Sykes said that it is not enough for Republicans to reject Donald Trump in November and that the president's enablers in the Senate need to be sent packing too.
Taking issue with fellow Never-Trumper Matt Lewis, who writes for the Daily Beast and pinned the blame for the state of the nation on Trump but warned against making wholesale changes by replacing GOP senators, Sykes wrote ousting Trump is not enough.