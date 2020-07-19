Quantcast
Trump ridiculed after 5 cognitive questions he called 'very hard' during Fox News interview are revealed

1 min ago

Commentary

During his combative interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, Donald Trump defended his boast that he “aced” a test he was given by doctors to test his cognitive abilities by stating that the last five questions were “very hard” and that he doubted the Wallace would be able to answer them.

That led internet sleuths to look up those five questions that the president assigned a high degree of difficulty and, as the Daily Beast’s Julia Davis tweeted (along with an image also published by the Las Vegas Sun), the test taker would be asked ” “What day is it?” and “Where are you?”

As you might expect, few Twitter commenters were impressed — as you can see below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

