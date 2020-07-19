Trump ridiculed after 5 cognitive questions he called ‘very hard’ during Fox News interview are revealed
During his combative interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, Donald Trump defended his boast that he “aced” a test he was given by doctors to test his cognitive abilities by stating that the last five questions were “very hard” and that he doubted the Wallace would be able to answer them.
That led internet sleuths to look up those five questions that the president assigned a high degree of difficulty and, as the Daily Beast’s Julia Davis tweeted (along with an image also published by the Las Vegas Sun), the test taker would be asked ” “What day is it?” and “Where are you?”
Trump about the cognitive test he took: “… The first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very hard, the last five questions.”
The last five questions: “What day is it?” and “Where are you?” pic.twitter.com/NFQN055nSf
— Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 19, 2020
My mom lived in a nursing home before her death after suffering a couple strokes. She was given this test regularly during neurological appointments. The nurses always praised her performance no matter how she did. You are not given this test for no reason.
— Bob Panella (@bp_pack) July 19, 2020
Could you pass cognitive test Trump took?
Now’s your chance. pic.twitter.com/8DqGSr9irV
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 19, 2020
Wow. He was right. The final questions are hard. 🙄😂😂
Someone needs to inform him those tests are to see if someone is deteriorating upstairs.. If it was all mechanical engineering and chemistry questions, most of the world would have cognitive problems. Lol.
— Blake (@Blake_R95) July 19, 2020
“The last five questions were very hard”. 😐 pic.twitter.com/PGvNMIwqeF
— Sasha (@SashaBeauloux) July 19, 2020
That part must be on the back.
— SK (@sonik0909) July 19, 2020
My favorite part of the Chris Wallace interview is Donald not remembering any of the hard questions in the cognitive test he supposedly aced.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 19, 2020
Your father brags about passing his cognitive tests, but found the last five questions “very hard”. Did he have trouble decided which was the elephant and which was the donkey? pic.twitter.com/pzwOEWSYiW
— Angela – #BlackLivesMatter 🌊🌊🌊🎃🏳️🌈🍷🌊🌊🌊 (@crowarrowinc) July 19, 2020
Apparently, the questions seemed “very hard” to Trump.
Maybe says something about his cognitive ability.
Check out those “very hard” questions yourself:https://t.co/QMB8zIsegZ https://t.co/s4cfCSTr84
— Eddie Chu 🧢🍎 (@eddiechu888) July 19, 2020
The pitiful part of Trump claiming the test is hard, is that Trump truly believes the test is hard.
What’s more, his followers are going to willfully dumb themselves down to his level to make it feel true.
It’s like Militant Denial. They’ve weaponized vapidity into an asset.
— Mick Dougherty (@mickorama) July 19, 2020
The last point on the MOCA is given if the subject can recall his present location.
Sounds ‘very hard,’ indeed. pic.twitter.com/YH4DzIrSrd
— Socially Distant Peach 🍑 (@Impeach_Today) July 19, 2020
Note that the last 6 questions on that very test are about one’s orientation:
What is today’s :
1–date
2–month
2–year
3–day
4–place (i.e., where are you?)
5–city (i.e, what city is this?) pic.twitter.com/YAUY9ElD2x
— Little Black Dress just tryin’ to stay alive in FL (@LittleBlkDres) July 19, 2020
This is the test, really, this is it. pic.twitter.com/gvGMviAgrO
— Debra Brown (@DebraBr81576310) July 19, 2020
The cognitive test is basically a first grade work sheet. pic.twitter.com/RBY5Rre8XV
— marla singer (@singermarla3) July 19, 2020
Trump screws up badly by insisting the cognitive test he took was so hard. That’s another dementia proof. He will be ridiculed. His confusion & delusion are obvious.
+
-Weakly calls for Kayleigh’s help
-“We won two world wars. Beautiful world wars. That were vicious and horrible” https://t.co/3tgtbabl2N
— Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) July 19, 2020
@realDonaldTrump doesn’t know it, but he admitted that he finds it hard for remember where he is and what day it is. Hear that @GOP? Kind of important things for a President to not find hard.
— #BLM WeVoteBlueNoMatterWho #washyourhands (@Forabetterus1) July 19, 2020
1. That he talks about this test is embarrassing
2. That he insists he ACED it is absurd
2. That he suggests others may find it hard is embarassing
3. That he found at last 5 questions really difficult is TELLING. There are only 10 questions!
— JenniferJHenry (@jenniferjhenry) July 19, 2020
That demonstrates how little be even remembers about the test. The “harder” questions (highest point scores) are not listed in order. For eg the visuospatial/executive task is first @ 5 points. The “hardest” question is orientation in time and place – very hard indeed!
— Mark Da Costa (@DaCostaCardiac) July 19, 2020
