Trump roasted for celebrating 11 percent unemployment: ‘Spiking the football when he’s down 9 touchdowns’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday delivered a self-congratulatory press conference in which he celebrated the unemployment rate falling to 11 percent, despite the fact that a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the United States has forced many states to once again shut down bars and other businesses.

Even though the economy added more than 4 million net jobs in June, the latest jobs report was dampened by a rise in people reporting they were now permanently unemployed instead of temporarily furloughed.

Additionally, the rapid increase in new novel coronavirus cases in big states such as Florida, Texas, and California is putting a halt to the economy’s momentum, and the U.S. will still have to add millions more jobs to make up for the 20 million jobs lost in April alone.

And all told, the current unemployment rate stands at just over 11 percent, which is nothing to boast about four months before the 2020 presidential election.

Given all this, many Twitter users blasted Trump for prematurely declaring victory over the recession — check out some reactions below.

