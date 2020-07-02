Trump roasted for celebrating 11 percent unemployment: ‘Spiking the football when he’s down 9 touchdowns’

President Donald Trump on Thursday delivered a self-congratulatory press conference in which he celebrated the unemployment rate falling to 11 percent, despite the fact that a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the United States has forced many states to once again shut down bars and other businesses.

Even though the economy added more than 4 million net jobs in June, the latest jobs report was dampened by a rise in people reporting they were now permanently unemployed instead of temporarily furloughed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the rapid increase in new novel coronavirus cases in big states such as Florida, Texas, and California is putting a halt to the economy’s momentum, and the U.S. will still have to add millions more jobs to make up for the 20 million jobs lost in April alone.

And all told, the current unemployment rate stands at just over 11 percent, which is nothing to boast about four months before the 2020 presidential election.

Given all this, many Twitter users blasted Trump for prematurely declaring victory over the recession — check out some reactions below.

Trump spiking the football when he is down by nine touchdowns. Unreal. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) July 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch any football game. Team is getting crushed, finally scores and here comes the practiced team celebration. Congrats, you're down 35-7. — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) July 2, 2020

You wanna talk about numbers?

1. 129,000 people dead

2. 42,000,000 unemployed

3. 2,600,000 COVID-19 cases

4. 30 states with cases spiking

5. 23 states paused reopening

6. 50,000 cases in ONE DAY

7. Joe Biden beat you in fundraising for June by $10M. From his basement. 🤣🤣😭😭 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing on a bloody pile of American bones declaring victory in the middle of unprecedented failure. Because of course you would. Your presidency is trash: corrupt, catastrophic, racist. You're done. — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) July 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING NEWS

People returning to their jobs after the PANDEMIC SHUTDOWN

NO NEW JOBS CREATED — Francis Aboagye (@KwekuAboagye) July 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This jobs report doesn’t show: 4 million who have had pay cuts. 3 million who are working fewer hours. 6 million working part-time but want full-time work. Millions who aren't looking for work because they don't consider it safe. Millions who are furloughed and unpaid. — Just Vent (@JustVent6) July 2, 2020

Taking credit for improved unemployment numbers during a pandemic is like taking credit for the weather because it stopped raining. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) July 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If you earned $50,000 a year and then took a pay cut to $20,000 and then got a raise to $30,000, would you celebrate your 50 percent pay raise? — Philip Bump (@pbump) July 2, 2020

shorter trump: having driven the car into a ditch, when the tow truck comes he says "see? i rescued your car." — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 2, 2020