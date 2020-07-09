Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump set out to be ‘a president who makes us puke’ — and it’s sabotaging his chances for another term: columnist

Published

7 mins ago

on

On Thursday, writing for Politico, John Harris argued that part of the reason President Donald Trump is struggling to win re-election is that he is a victim of his own success.

“It is not intended as an insult to President Donald Trump to observe that he is the political equivalent of ipecac syrup. Looked at in a certain light, it is closer to a compliment,” wrote Harris. “His supporters gave him power in 2016 because they believed the body politic was beset with toxins — an overdose of fecklessness and hypocrisy — and in need of a purge. Trump vowed to channel the contempt his supporters felt toward the established order, and pledged plausibly to send the old order into a state of convulsive disarray.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“‘A president who makes us puke’ would be an improbable reelection slogan,” wrote Harris. “But the emetic metaphor illuminates one way of thinking about the dire situation Trump finds himself in this summer, five years after it became clear his presidential ambitions were not a novelty but a serious proposition and four months before he faces voters again.”

The problem for Trump, wrote Harris, is that if Trump has accomplished what he set out to do, he has no case to make to voters.

“From Trump’s vantage point, the problem is once a leader has successfully evacuated both ends of the digestive tract, how does one propose to nourish the body with something more sustaining?” said Harris. “Trump’s rambling and policy-free answer last month to Sean Hannity’s rude question — ‘What’s at stake in this election as you compare and contrast, and what are your top priority items for a second term?’ — did not merely reflect an off night. One can examine his reelection announcement speech a full year ago, or his 2020 State of the Union address, and still not know more than random fragments of an answer.”

If Trump is the emetic in the metaphor, Harris argued, the public has no need for him anymore. They instead look to former Vice President Joe Biden — the political equivalent of “saltines and ginger ale” to settle the public’s political stomach.

“Meanwhile, what is the deal with syrup of ipecac? Why don’t you hear of it much anymore?” said Harris. “An important study 15 years ago (according to Wikipedia) sharpened doubts among toxicologists about its benefits, and warned that it potentially hinders the administration of more effective therapies for people who swallow bad stuff. It turns out a violent purge, heaving into the porcelain, may not be what the doctor ordered for either poison or politics.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I can do what I want!’ Angry woman threatens to sue dental office for asking her to wear a face mask

Published

1 min ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

A woman was caught on camera this week having a full meltdown in a dental office waiting room after she refused to either wear a face mask or let workers take her temperature.

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman can be seen berating office employees who asked her to wear a mask while in the waiting room.

"They're going to be working on my teeth, not on my nose!" the woman yelled. "I don't wear a mask when I'm getting my teeth cleaned."

The workers tried to explain to the woman that the mask would only be worn in the waiting room to prevent other people there from potentially being infected by the novel coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump set out to be ‘a president who makes us puke’ — and it’s sabotaging his chances for another term: columnist

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for Politico, John Harris argued that part of the reason President Donald Trump is struggling to win re-election is that he is a victim of his own success.

"It is not intended as an insult to President Donald Trump to observe that he is the political equivalent of ipecac syrup. Looked at in a certain light, it is closer to a compliment," wrote Harris. "His supporters gave him power in 2016 because they believed the body politic was beset with toxins — an overdose of fecklessness and hypocrisy — and in need of a purge. Trump vowed to channel the contempt his supporters felt toward the established order, and pledged plausibly to send the old order into a state of convulsive disarray."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Democrats increasingly worry Trump will push out dangerous COVID-19 vaccine as ‘October surprise’

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Democrats are growing increasingly worried the Trump administration will politicize the rollout of a possible coronavirus vaccine ahead of November's election.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) pointedly asked Food and Drug Administration chief Dr. Stephen Hahn last week whether he could promise the administration would not rush out a vaccine to boost the president's re-election chances -- and she wasn't assured by his answer, reported The Daily Beast.

“Dr. Hahn has his talking points down on following the data and the evidence," Smith said, "and I appreciate he said that, but the proof is in the pudding."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image