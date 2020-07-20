Quantcast
Trump suffers from ‘toxic positivity’ and ‘cannot process’ any information that makes him feel bad: CNN’s Harwood

Published

23 mins ago

on

CNN’s John Harwood on Monday suggested that President Donald Trump is in denial about the massive COVID-19 death toll in the United States because he is unable to accept information that reflects negatively on him.

In breaking down the president’s already-infamous interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Harwood said that many of Trump’s remarks seemed tailor-made to reinforce the psychological analysis of him done by his niece, Mary Trump, in her recent bestselling book.

“One of the things that Mary Trump… raised was what she called ‘toxic positivity,’ that is to say the compulsion to view things as going well in any setting, to protect your ego and your image,” Harwood explained. “The president gave abundant evidence in that interview with Chris Wallace that he is psychologically incapable of accepting the gravity of this situation.”

Even after more than 140,000 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus, Harwood noted that Trump’s first instinct when asked about it is to brush off the pandemic.

“The president — when he was challenged by Chris Wallace, who said we have this Johns Hopkins shows we have the seventh highest mortality rate — he says no, we have the lowest mortality rate,” Harwood said. “He cannot process and synthesize bad news.”

Watch the video below.


‘It makes no sense’: Trump-friendly Florida retirement community has little plan for containing COVID-19

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

On Monday, The New York Times reported on serious deficiencies in pandemic preparation at The Villages, the famous, sprawling retirement community in Central Florida where Republicans outnumber Democrats 2-to-1.

"Some steps have been taken to help slow infections. Crowds around the faux Spanish colonial buildings and fountains are smaller, theaters are closed and the bands have stopped playing," reported Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura. "Yet, residents still congregate every day without wearing masks. They turn up the volume on a radio and dance in the squares. They crowd bars where songs by Elvis Presley and Bobby Sherman play. There are picnics and water aerobics classes."

Continue Reading

Trump is ‘demonstrably far poorer’ than he claims to be — and ‘Scotland holds the key’: finance journalist

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Although President Donald Trump has insisted that he is a friend of the working class and famously told a 2016 audience, “I love the poorly educated,” he is also obsessed with status and brags about his net worth. But financial writer Adam Davidson, in a Twitter thread, stresses that the president greatly exaggerates how wealthy he is and uses some figures to make his case.

Davidson, author of the book “The Passion Economy: The New Rules for Thriving in the 21st Century,” tweets, “Hot take: Trump is demonstrably far poorer than he claims. Again: Scotland holds the key.”Davidson goes on to explain why Trump’s business interests in the U.K. offer some insights on his true net worth. According to Davidson, Trump’s “audited UK financials show money-losing properties with arbitrarily inflated values with no tie to actual market conditions. Those are his ONLY audited financials.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Conservative points out the most ‘worrisome’ 130 seconds of Trump’s Fox News interview

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, Executive Editor Jonathan Last asked readers to set aside politics for a brief moment and focus on one segment of Donald Trump's now-infamous interview Fox News host Chris Wallace, saying voters should be very concerned about the president's detachment from reality and declining mental state.

According to Last, during one brief exchange with the Fox News host the president seemed befuddled by facts, couldn't read a simple chart and forgot what he  said and what Wallace said just seconds later.

Continue Reading
 
 
