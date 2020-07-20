Trump official despairs at his train wreck Chris Wallace interview

President Donald Trump’s already-infamous Fox News interview with Chris Wallace is causing fresh headaches for the president’s re-election campaign.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, a senior Trump official said that there was no “rational reason” for the president to do an interview with Wallace, who is widely regarded as one of the sharpest and best-prepared interviewers in the news media.

Another Trump ally, when asked by The Daily Beast why the president volunteered to be grilled by Wallace, simply responded, “I don’t f*cking know.”

“He’s going to get a certain percentage of Fox viewers voting for him no matter what, so it makes no sense to take a risk like that this late in the election cycle, especially when he’s not winning,” they added.

Trump allies describe the president’s strategy at this point in the campaign as dominating the news cycle and drawing attention to himself as much as possible to force Americans to talk about the issues he wants to discuss.

This has led to a blitz of interviews not only with Fox News, but also with “Telemundo, Gray Television, CBS, Townhall, The Washington Post, Sinclair… and Fox Business,” The Daily Beast reports.

So far, however, none of this has made a significant dent in the polls, which still show the president trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by a substantial margin.