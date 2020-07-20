Trump official despairs at his train wreck Chris Wallace interview
President Donald Trump’s already-infamous Fox News interview with Chris Wallace is causing fresh headaches for the president’s re-election campaign.
In an interview with The Daily Beast, a senior Trump official said that there was no “rational reason” for the president to do an interview with Wallace, who is widely regarded as one of the sharpest and best-prepared interviewers in the news media.
Another Trump ally, when asked by The Daily Beast why the president volunteered to be grilled by Wallace, simply responded, “I don’t f*cking know.”
“He’s going to get a certain percentage of Fox viewers voting for him no matter what, so it makes no sense to take a risk like that this late in the election cycle, especially when he’s not winning,” they added.
Trump allies describe the president’s strategy at this point in the campaign as dominating the news cycle and drawing attention to himself as much as possible to force Americans to talk about the issues he wants to discuss.
This has led to a blitz of interviews not only with Fox News, but also with “Telemundo, Gray Television, CBS, Townhall, The Washington Post, Sinclair… and Fox Business,” The Daily Beast reports.
So far, however, none of this has made a significant dent in the polls, which still show the president trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by a substantial margin.
2020 Election
‘Existential threat to our democracy’: Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2020 election results
"A dangerous affront to our democratic system and a slide toward totalitarianism. We cannot take this lightly."
In a Fox News interview that aired Sunday, President Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election and baselessly claimed mail-in voting is going to "rig" the contest—remarks one advocacy group condemned as an "insidious" attack on democracy.
"I have to see," Trump said when asked by Fox News host Chris Wallace whether he intends to accept the election results. "No, I'm not gonna just say yes. I'm not gonna say it, and I didn't last time either."
2020 Election
Trump official despairs at his train wreck Chris Wallace interview
President Donald Trump's already-infamous Fox News interview with Chris Wallace is causing fresh headaches for the president's re-election campaign.
In an interview with The Daily Beast, a senior Trump official said that there was no "rational reason" for the president to do an interview with Wallace, who is widely regarded as one of the sharpest and best-prepared interviewers in the news media.
2020 Election
Texas GOP convention chaos prompts delegates to create a second gathering
The original convention still kept going overnight, though, as delegates met to vote on key leadership positions — including the state party chairmanship.
The Texas GOP convention has become so beset with chaos and dysfunction that delegates voted late Sunday night to hold a second convention to finish business that still hadn't been taken up, though key votes for state party chair and other party leadership positions were still taking place overnight during the original convention that rolled into Monday morning.