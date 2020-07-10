Trump swamped with mockery for postponing his New Hampshire rally over ‘weather’: ‘Afraid of low turnout again? Sad’
Donald Trump took to Twitter to explain that he has postponed his rally in New Hampshire on Saturday due to bad weather despite reports that the area would be fine by the time the campaign event was scheduled to begin.
According to the president, whose last weather-related controversy ended with him using a Sharpie to alter an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map, “With Tropical Storm Fay heading towards the Great State of New Hampshire this weekend, we are forced to reschedule our Portsmouth, New Hampshire Rally at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease. Stay safe, we will be there soon! #MAGA2020.”
Needless to say, after the president’s poorly attended rally in Tulsa a few weeks ago, Twitter users were skeptical about the reasoning for moving the rally out a few weeks from the postponement date.
You can see a few comments below:
You can watch Judge Jeanine instead and tweet "So true!"
— pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 10, 2020
The folks of New Hampshire were just saved by a hurricane. Weird.
— Darryl Silver (@silveraa) July 10, 2020
inject it with bleach
— Chris Lochridge (@ChrisLochridge) July 10, 2020
10% chance of rain lol pic.twitter.com/4DV7KIZ3jx
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 10, 2020
His doesn't want to slip
In the rain
With his very slippery shoes
— Steve Boyd (@SteveBo37536730) July 10, 2020
Tropical storm Joe is coming.
Afraid of low turnout again? Sad.
— Biden War Room (Text UNITED to 30330) (@BidenWarRoom) July 10, 2020
Just use your Sharpie to change the map.
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 10, 2020
Take it as a sign from God
— 👍🏼Raiders👎🏻Trump (@LosOcotillos) July 10, 2020
Right…#DumpTrump2020 #116Days pic.twitter.com/jKvoLYPF3w
— Brad Celmainis 🛵 #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏿 #WearAMask (@BradCelmainis) July 10, 2020
My teen daughter here in AZ is heartbroken. This will be the 3rd rally she’s missed since June. #tiktok
— JulieE777 (@E777Julie) July 10, 2020
"Tropical Storm Fay"
That isn't how one spells "nobody wanted to come see me."
— Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) July 10, 2020
Looks really bad, sir. pic.twitter.com/pkxiVQxtaN
— *you're (@RKJ65) July 10, 2020
Just admit it. You postponed the rally because you didn't want to get embarrassed again like you did in Tulsa. Trump's base is fading fast and he is going to go pout in his bunker!
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 10, 2020
— Space Force Commander (@Edspatchel) July 10, 2020
Admitting that he feels like Americans, including himself, are trapped on the Titanic he described the president as "a madman who insists on steering straight for the iceberg" and those around him as being too fearful to take the wheel and avert disaster.
