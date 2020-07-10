Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump swamped with mockery for postponing his New Hampshire rally over ‘weather’: ‘Afraid of low turnout again? Sad’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Donald Trump took to Twitter to explain that he has postponed his rally in New Hampshire on Saturday due to bad weather despite reports that the area would be fine by the time the campaign event was scheduled to begin.

According to the president, whose last weather-related controversy ended with him using a Sharpie to alter an official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map, “With Tropical Storm Fay heading towards the Great State of New Hampshire this weekend, we are forced to reschedule our Portsmouth, New Hampshire Rally at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease. Stay safe, we will be there soon!  #MAGA2020.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Needless to say, after the president’s poorly attended rally in Tulsa a few weeks ago, Twitter users were skeptical about the reasoning for moving the rally out a few weeks from the postponement date.

You can see a few comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Mad King Trump’ is ignoring the COVID-19 crisis and ‘a lot more Americans are going to die’: Paul Krugman

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

In an uncharacteristically blunt column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman declared President Trump "Mad King Donald" and said his refusal to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously will only lead to more needless deaths for at least the next six months.

Admitting that he feels like Americans, including himself, are trapped on the Titanic he described the president as "a madman who insists on steering straight for the iceberg" and those around him as being too fearful to take the wheel and avert disaster.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

The walls are closing in on Trump as he faces a drubbing from the Supreme Court and his own family

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

Although the opinion section of the Washington Post has its share of liberals and progressives, it has also been a consistent source of right-wing Never Trump commentary that ranges from columnists Jennifer Rubin, Max Boot and Kathleen Parker to guest op-eds by attorney George Conway. This week, two of those conservatives cite recent examples of the walls closing in on President Donald Trump: Conway discusses the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. Vance and the arrival of Mary Trump’s tell-all book, while Rubin asserts that former Vice President Joe Biden is seizing the populist narrative from Trump.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump campaign ‘frantically defending states’ he won in ’16 with massive ad buys as Biden surges past him: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Donald Trump's re-election campaign is being forced to spend massive amounts of dollars advertising in states he won in 2016 as the president falls farther and farther behind his presumptive Democratic presidential opponent Joe Biden.

With a new ABC/Ipsos poll showing the president trailing in the polls on a host of topics, the Journal reports that Trump's campaign is trying to shore up the president's numbers in states he shouldn't have to worry about including one where he has fallen behind Biden despite the former vice president and liberal PACs affiliated with him yet to run a general election ad.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image