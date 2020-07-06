Quantcast
Trump’s attack on Bubba Wallace was ‘an overt display aimed at his white supporters’: NYT’s Haberman

2 hours ago

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on Monday that President Donald Trump’s widely criticized praise of the Confederate flag and his attack on Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace were aimed squarely at rallying his white supporters.

In commenting on the president’s Monday morning tweet, in which he criticized NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag from cars and also mischaracterized the controversy surrounding what appeared to be a noose found in Wallace’s garage, Haberman said that Trump was engaging in “an overt display aimed at his white base of supporters, after a weekend during which he stuck to the script at his official events and broadly described ‘history.'”

Many of Trump’s defenders over the weekend emphasized that the president’s speech at Mount Rushmore was about defending American history, with no specific messages about defending the Confederacy.

Trump blew that all up on Monday, however, when he explicitly said that NASCAR should not have barred its drivers from putting pro-Confederacy displays on their vehicles.


‘Highly intoxicated’ white men arrested after harassing Black family with Nazi salutes: police

19 mins ago

July 6, 2020

A group of seven "highly intoxicated" white men were arrested at an Oregon beach over the weekend after they harassed a Black family by yelling racial slurs and making Nazi salutes.

The Oregonian reports that Lincoln City Police officers were called to the beach in front of the Inn at Spanish Head on Saturday night amid reports that a group of men were setting off illegal fireworks.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers formed a barricade between the men and the Black family they were harassing, allowing the family to safely leave the area.

LISTEN: Lindsey Graham breaks with Trump after president demands an apology from NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

30 mins ago

July 6, 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) broke with President Donald Trump attack on NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

The president called on Wallace to apologize, after the racing association investigated a noose found in his garage -- which turns out to have been placed there long before Wallace started using the facility.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!

WATCH: ‘Park ranger Karen’ tells Asian family ‘you can’t be in this country’ after scolding them for bringing dog on hiking trail

31 mins ago

July 6, 2020

A video uploaded to YouTube this weekend shows a confrontation in Northern California's Marin County between a white woman and an Asian American family on a hiking trail, where the woman told the family they "can't be in this country" after scolding them for having a dog on the trail.

"We decided to take a family hike through a trail in the woods about an hour from our house," the video's uploader wrote in the bio. "We brought our 11 pound Maltipoo with us. Along the hike, we saw several other hikers with their dogs. Everything was fun and friendly. People were saying 'Hello' and practicing social distancing by letting others pass when we crossed paths. After a long hike, we were headed back down the mountain to our car."

