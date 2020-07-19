Trump’s attempt to scare white voters away from Joe Biden is blowing up in his face: NBC analyst

During an MSNBC panel discussion on Donald Trump’s odds of winning re-election in November, NBC senior political analyst Jonathan Allen said the president’s scare-mongering designed to frighten white suburban voters away from presumptive presidential opponent Joe Biden is having the reverse effect — white voters are turning on the president.

Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, Allen laughed at the president’s current ads and rhetoric which are supposed to make suburban moms fear a Biden presidency, adding that polling shows that they are not buying it.

“Jonathan, who will tell them there’s a lot of black and brown people who live in the suburbs?” host Gibson began with a smile. “In a recent piece you wrote that five decades later, Trump is still pushing segregationist policies. The president has been saying a fair housing rule backed by Joe Biden would abolish the suburbs. Is it a dog whistle? What’s the president doing here?”

“Yeah, I mean, I think a dog whistle is one way to put it,” Allen laughed. “Others might call it a foghorn. I think as [McClatchy White House correspondent Francesca Chambers] said, he’s trying to scare white voters, particularly white voters in the suburbs and in rural areas into thinking that, you know, there’s some menace coming for them.”

“The evidence that we’ve seen is that white suburban voters are leaving him, that they’re not scared of black and brown voters, that they’re not scared of integrated neighborhoods, that they’re scared of Donald Trump’s presidency,” he elaborated. “We’ve seen that in the mid-term elections where they went away from Republicans, and we’ve seen that in the polling that we’re watching.”

“I don’t think his message of racism is helping him with white suburban voters, at least not from a marginal perspective,” he continued. “They are peeling away from him in the suburbs and so I think rather than sticking with him for the racism, and this comes from interviews and it comes from polling, his approval ratings on the handling of race issues are terrible.”

Watch below: