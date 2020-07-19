Trump’s attempt to scare white voters away from Joe Biden is blowing up in his face: NBC analyst
During an MSNBC panel discussion on Donald Trump’s odds of winning re-election in November, NBC senior political analyst Jonathan Allen said the president’s scare-mongering designed to frighten white suburban voters away from presumptive presidential opponent Joe Biden is having the reverse effect — white voters are turning on the president.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, Allen laughed at the president’s current ads and rhetoric which are supposed to make suburban moms fear a Biden presidency, adding that polling shows that they are not buying it.
“Jonathan, who will tell them there’s a lot of black and brown people who live in the suburbs?” host Gibson began with a smile. “In a recent piece you wrote that five decades later, Trump is still pushing segregationist policies. The president has been saying a fair housing rule backed by Joe Biden would abolish the suburbs. Is it a dog whistle? What’s the president doing here?”
“Yeah, I mean, I think a dog whistle is one way to put it,” Allen laughed. “Others might call it a foghorn. I think as [McClatchy White House correspondent Francesca Chambers] said, he’s trying to scare white voters, particularly white voters in the suburbs and in rural areas into thinking that, you know, there’s some menace coming for them.”
“The evidence that we’ve seen is that white suburban voters are leaving him, that they’re not scared of black and brown voters, that they’re not scared of integrated neighborhoods, that they’re scared of Donald Trump’s presidency,” he elaborated. “We’ve seen that in the mid-term elections where they went away from Republicans, and we’ve seen that in the polling that we’re watching.”
“I don’t think his message of racism is helping him with white suburban voters, at least not from a marginal perspective,” he continued. “They are peeling away from him in the suburbs and so I think rather than sticking with him for the racism, and this comes from interviews and it comes from polling, his approval ratings on the handling of race issues are terrible.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump’s attempts to scare white voters away from Joe Biden is blowing up in his face: NBC analyst
During an MSNBC panel discussion on Donald Trump's odds of winning re-election in November, NBC senior political analyst Jonathan Allen said the president's scare-mongering designed to frighten white suburban voters away from presumptive presidential opponent Joe Biden is having the reverse effect -- white voters are turning on the president.
Speaking with host Kendis Gibson, Allen laughed at the president's current ads and rhetoric which are supposed to make suburban moms fear a Biden presidency, adding that polling shows that they are not buying it.
2020 Election
Trump facing ‘significant challenges’ to remain in office as the coronavirus crushes his re-election hopes: report
According to a report from the Washington Post, based upon poll numbers released late Saturday night, Donald Trump's re-election chances continue to collapse due to voter dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a new a Washington Post-ABC News poll, presumptive Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden leads the president by 55 percent to 40 percent among registered voters. In May Biden held a 10 point lead.
2020 Election
Portland police declare riot after police union building set on fire
According to a report from Politico, Portland police declared a riot in the early Sunday morning hours after a police union office was set on fire.
Portland, which has seen street protests for over 50 days is currently a battleground between protesters and now federal law officers who were dispatched to the city by the Donald Trump administration which has drawn criticism from Portland city officials.
According to Politico, the protests that have stemmed from outrage over the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, culminated in more street battles late Saturday night.