Trump facing ‘significant challenges’ to remain in office as the coronavirus crushes his re-election hopes: report

According to a report from the Washington Post, based upon poll numbers released late Saturday night, Donald Trump’s re-election chances continue to collapse due to voter dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new a Washington Post-ABC News poll, presumptive Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden leads the president by 55 percent to 40 percent among registered voters. In May Biden held a 10 point lead.

The report notes that Trump’s fortunes have plummeted as the economy has collapsed and the COVID-19 pandemic has grown — particularly in the states of Texas, Florida and Arizona.

According to the report, “The survey portrays an embattled president whose fortunes have declined markedly since the coronavirus arrived in the United States months ago. Trump’s prospects for winning in November appear to depend heavily on his ability to rally an enthusiastic core base of supporters and on convincing a broader swath of a largely skeptical public that he is dealing effectively with the pandemic.”

The report goes on to note that November’s election is now a referendum of the president’s three-plus years in office and voters do not like what they have seen.

“Trump’s hopes for a second term rest on whether he can assemble an electoral college majority in the states, even if he were to lose the popular vote, as he did in 2016,” the Post reports. “Current polling in battleground states shows a similarly challenging pattern for Trump, however, with the president struggling to replicate the often-narrow victories that led to his election four years ago. Still, the margins in many of those states are closer than the national numbers.”

