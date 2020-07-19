Trump facing ‘significant challenges’ to remain in office as the coronavirus crushes his re-election hopes: report
According to a report from the Washington Post, based upon poll numbers released late Saturday night, Donald Trump’s re-election chances continue to collapse due to voter dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a new a Washington Post-ABC News poll, presumptive Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden leads the president by 55 percent to 40 percent among registered voters. In May Biden held a 10 point lead.
The report notes that Trump’s fortunes have plummeted as the economy has collapsed and the COVID-19 pandemic has grown — particularly in the states of Texas, Florida and Arizona.
According to the report, “The survey portrays an embattled president whose fortunes have declined markedly since the coronavirus arrived in the United States months ago. Trump’s prospects for winning in November appear to depend heavily on his ability to rally an enthusiastic core base of supporters and on convincing a broader swath of a largely skeptical public that he is dealing effectively with the pandemic.”
The report goes on to note that November’s election is now a referendum of the president’s three-plus years in office and voters do not like what they have seen.
“Trump’s hopes for a second term rest on whether he can assemble an electoral college majority in the states, even if he were to lose the popular vote, as he did in 2016,” the Post reports. “Current polling in battleground states shows a similarly challenging pattern for Trump, however, with the president struggling to replicate the often-narrow victories that led to his election four years ago. Still, the margins in many of those states are closer than the national numbers.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Portland police declare riot after police union building set on fire
According to a report from Politico, Portland police declared a riot in the early Sunday morning hours after a police union office was set on fire.
Portland, which has seen street protests for over 50 days is currently a battleground between protesters and now federal law officers who were dispatched to the city by the Donald Trump administration which has drawn criticism from Portland city officials.
According to Politico, the protests that have stemmed from outrage over the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, culminated in more street battles late Saturday night.
2020 Election
Trumpism will be with us for decades after the president is gone
Donald Trump likes winning, winners and avoiding any association with losers. He's recently taken to trumpeting his endorsement record in Republican primary elections, which achieves the synergy of an explicit boast and implicit threat at once. So it's understandable that after a 24-year-old named Madison Cawthorn handily defeated the Trump-endorsed favorite in a North Carolina Republican congressional primary on June 23, some media observers believed they'd witnessed an embarrassment or even a rebuke of Trump.
2020 Election
Lincoln Project hits Trump for 140,000 dead bodies with brutal quantification of the devastation
President Donald Trump was hit with another hard-hitting video from The Lincoln Project -- the group of former top GOP strategists who are working to defeat the president in November.
"America now leads the world in COVID deaths," the ad begins.
"More than 140,000 Americans are dead," the ad continues. "Friends and colleagues. Sisters, brothers, mothers, and fathers -- 140,000 bodies."
"Side-by-side, they would span over 66 miles," the ad continued, with video of Trump's border wall. "They would fill more than 1,160 football fields."
"Trump is building his wall, just not the one he promised," the video continues.