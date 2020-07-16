Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s coronavirus response borders on criminal — but proving charges would be nearly impossible: Ex-prosecutors

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump failed to warn Americans about the coronavirus pandemic at the start and has continued to mislead the public, and some legal experts think he should face criminal prosecution.

There’s ample public evidence that Trump knowingly misled the public about the dangers from COVID-19 because he believed that doing so would advance his re-election efforts, and that some Americans died as a result of those lies and other misconduct, argued former attorney Dean Obeidallah in a new Daily Beast column.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The question that needs to be asked is: Should a president be held criminally responsible for knowingly failing to inform the American public about the risks associated with a deadly virus during a pandemic because he believes, by doing so, it helps his political fortunes?” Obeidallah wrote. “Any answer but ‘yes’ gives a future president a green light to do the same thing as Trump at the expense of the lives of our fellow Americans.”

Obeidallah asked several former federal prosecutors and a Harvard Law professor whether Trump could or should be prosecuted for his misconduct during the pandemic, and they agreed his actions satisfied the three elements of either involuntary manslaughter or negligent homicide — but proving those elements would be nearly impossible.

“Trump had a duty to act as president and violated that by knowingly failing to warn the public about the known threats of the virus,” former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told Obeidallah.

Kirschner, now an MSNBC analyst, argued the president would have known his actions or failures would likely produce death or serious bodily injury, and that his conduct was a substantial factor in causing the death of others, but Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe agreed to a point.

“Trump is almost certainly morally responsible for tens of thousands of coronavirus deaths that would not have occurred but for his recklessly misleading public pronouncements and his grossly negligent failures to act rationally on the basis of the medical evidence available to him,” Tribe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, Tribe argued, “proving that Trump caused these deaths beyond a reasonable doubt in a criminal trial would be almost impossible.”

Former Watergate prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Jill Wine-Banks told Obeidallah that Trump’s lies were “an impeachable offense,” but probably couldn’t be proven as a crime, and former U.S. attorney and fellow MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance agreed.

“I don’t see a sustainable charge,” Vance said. “[But] I’m not per se ruling that out.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s vaccine czar will be allowed to keep secret Big Pharma investments

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Ethics watchdogs on Wednesday slammed a ruling by the Health and Human Services Department's inspector general, who decided this week that Moncef Slaoui, a former pharmaceutical executive now heading the Trump administration's coronavirus vaccine task force, does not have to disclose or divest his investments in the industry.

As the co-director of Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership aimed at finding a vaccine for Covid-19 by the end of 2020, Slaoui is in the position to award contracts to pharmaceutical companies researching potential vaccines and treatments.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how GOP candidates are using a YouTube channel to try to recruit QAnon voters

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Beast examined "Patriots' Soapbox," a YouTube channel popular among the QAnon community, to reach out to conspiracy theorists for votes.

"The channel, which has nearly 80,000 YouTube subscribers and a popular Discord chat server, has been one of the most vocal QAnon outlets since the conspiracy theory began with a series of anonymous clues posted by a mysterious 'Q' in October 2017," reported Will Sommer. "One of Patriots’ Soapbox founders, Coleman Rogers, who goes by the handle 'Pamphlet Anon,' is so involved in the beginnings of QAnon that rival conspiracy theorists have accused him of being Q himself, a charge Rogers denies."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White supremacy has had a troubling connection with American Protestantism throughout US history

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

In the long-overdue discussions taking place over the legacy of slavery and racism in the United States, few appear to be addressing the relationship between religion and racism.

This comes despite notions of white supremacy being entwined with the history of religion in the United States.

As a scholar specializing in issues of religion and identity, I argue for a deeper introspection around how white supremacy permeates all parts of American society, including its religious institutions.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image