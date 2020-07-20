Trump’s COVID-19 bungling has turned America into a ‘basket case’ in the eyes of the world: Morning Joe
Reacting to a clip from Donald Trump’s rambling interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said that the world is looking down on the U.S. because his administration has turned the country into a “basket case.”
Returning after a vacation, the MSNBC host unleashed a fusillade of frustration at the increase of coronavirus infections after viewing the president lying about the mortality rates.
As Scarborough noted while speaking with Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press, other countries are refusing U.S. citizens entry within their borders and that the president has made us a “laughingstock.”
“I don’t know where to begin, Jonathan. He says the United States is the envy of the world,” he exclaimed. “We’re a basket case, we’re a laughingstock, we can’t even go to Europe, we can’t go to Canada, we can’t go to the Bahamas.”
“The Bahamian government this weekend said Americans stay away because you’re such a basket case,” he reported. “Who would ever believe that the country that has been home to half of the Nobel Prize winners for science since the 1950s would so badly fumble the worst pandemic in a century that even the Bahamas is saying, ‘listen, sorry, America, we don’t want your money that bad.'”
“How does he continue to get mortality rates wrong how does he say we’re the best in the world when Johns Hopkins continuously shows we’re one of the worst in the world — we’re the tenth worst in the world for countries with populations over 100,000 people. That’s a lot of countries,” the MSNBC host exclaimed. “Let’s strip it down to this: we are a country that has 4.5 percent of the world’s population. And yet, when it comes to deaths, people in the ground, people cremated, people gone forever, not people that have sniffles and are going to get up and go, people who are dead, Americans who are dead, we account for 25 percent at least of all coronavirus deaths in the world.”
“Under Donald Trump, a country that has 4.5 percent of the world’s population is responsible for over 25 percent of the world’s deaths that doesn’t have anything to do with testing,” he insisted.
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump went from ‘laughable to pitiful’ trying to convince Chris Wallace he’s not suffering from dementia: MSNBC panel
An MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel looked on in amazement at the Fox News clip of Donald Trump boasting that he passed a clinical test used to gauge dementia in patients, with one panelist claiming the president's effusive self-praise went from "laughable to pitiful."
After sharing the clip of Trump telling Fox News host Chris Wallace that the last five questions were "very hard," which was debunked on Twitter, "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough dryly walked viewers through some of the questions which include knowing what day of the week it is.
2020 Election
‘Existential threat to our democracy’: Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2020 election results
"A dangerous affront to our democratic system and a slide toward totalitarianism. We cannot take this lightly."
In a Fox News interview that aired Sunday, President Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election and baselessly claimed mail-in voting is going to "rig" the contest—remarks one advocacy group condemned as an "insidious" attack on democracy.
"I have to see," Trump said when asked by Fox News host Chris Wallace whether he intends to accept the election results. "No, I'm not gonna just say yes. I'm not gonna say it, and I didn't last time either."
2020 Election
Trump official despairs at his train wreck Chris Wallace interview
President Donald Trump's already-infamous Fox News interview with Chris Wallace is causing fresh headaches for the president's re-election campaign.
In an interview with The Daily Beast, a senior Trump official said that there was no "rational reason" for the president to do an interview with Wallace, who is widely regarded as one of the sharpest and best-prepared interviewers in the news media.