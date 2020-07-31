Quantcast
Trump feels no regrets about Herman Cain’s death from COVID: NYT’s Haberman

20 mins ago

Last month, former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa without wearing a face mask — then 40 days later, he died from COVID-19.

Trump’s campaign held the rally in Tulsa in an indoor venue where it did not require face masks or social distancing — but New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says the president and his advisers have no regrets about how they held the rally.

During an interview, CNN host Alisyn Camerota wondered if there was any remorse about holding the rally in the middle of the pandemic against the advice of medical professionals.

“Knowing that Herman Cain went to that Tulsa rally — okay, the Tulsa rally that the medical experts in Tulsa did not want the president to hold because they knew it would be dangerous — he went as a healthy, 74-year-old man,” she said. “He was not sick, he was not positive for coronavirus that day. Then a month later, he is dead. Is there any feeling inside the White House of responsibility, of guilt, of connection to this?”

“This is not how the White House is is handling it,” Haberman replied. “The White House continues to have a blinder view of all of this. They do not look at actions they have taken as having an impact on people getting sick, whether that’s the Tulsa rally or a lack of sufficient testing across the country.”

Watch the video below.


Bill Barr has done this before

5 mins ago

July 31, 2020

As violent crime continued to climb in Chicago and other cities across the country, Attorney General William P. Barr announced that the U.S. Department of Justice was mobilizing to help: Dozens of federal agents would be sent to work with local police to combat gangs and illegal guns.

“Our message to gangs, gang leaders and gang members is this: When we throw the federal book at you, it will be a knockout blow,” Barr said.

That was in 1992, during Barr’s first stint leading the Justice Department, under former President George H.W. Bush.

If it sounds too recent or familiar to have happened nearly three decades ago, that’s because Barr, now attorney general under President Donald Trump, made a strikingly similar announcement on July 22.

‘Dangerous’ Trump is ‘going down in flames’ and wants to take the country with him: conservative

10 mins ago

July 31, 2020

In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative commentator Matt Lewis claimed that Donald Trump's professed desire to delay the November election is a sign he knows he's "going down in flames" and that should worry Republicans and Democrats alike because that makes the president dangerous.

Under a headline proclaiming "Trump Finally Admits That His Election Is Swirling Down the Golden Toilet," Lewis -- who abandoned the Republican Party due to Trump -- said the president likely ramped up his claims of a "rigged election" because of terrible economic news on Thursday as a distraction only to make it obvious to all that he knows he's going down to defeat.

Trump’s feels no regrets about Herman Cain’s death from COVID he may have caught at Tulsa rally: NYT’s Haberman

19 mins ago

July 31, 2020

