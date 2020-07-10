Trump is in a ‘death spiral’ with women — even his female 2016 voters are ‘running for the exits’: GOP consultant
With less than four months to go before the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump’s poll numbers keep sliding downward — and one GOP consultant believes that even many of the women who backed him in 2016 are ready to jump ship.
Writing in The Bulwark, Longwell Partners CEO Sarah Longwell reveals that recent focus groups she’s conducted with women who backed Trump in 2016 show that the president has finally isolated many of them with his responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the police killing of George Floyd.
Longwell, who on Twitter describes the president’s standing with women as in a “death spiral,” writes that many of these voters had still planned on voting for him because of the strength of the economy — but now the COVID-19 pandemic has taken that all away.
“He was holding on to many of those voters with a wing and a prayer and strong economy,” she writes. “When everything began to fall apart, these female Trump leaners went running for the exits.”
One 2016 Trump voter tells Longwell that she’s now decided to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in the fall because “the stakes are too high now” and “it’s a matter of life and death.”
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘living on credit’ life is about to be exposed as ‘ugly, small and dirty’ by his tax returns: Rick Wilson
In a gloating column about the Supreme Court handing New York prosecutors Donald Trump's tax returns to be used in a criminal investigation, GOP campaign consultant and "Never Trumper' Rick Wilson said the president's years of boasting he is a billionaire is about to be exposed as complete "bullsh*t" and that the president knows it and it is terrified by the thought of it.
To set the stage, Wilson wrote in the Daily Beast that in 2015, alarmed by the rise of Trump he spoke with a hedge funder about derailing the New York real estate developers fledgling campaign, saying, “We have to stop this guy. He’s a billionaire. He could fund his own campaign” to which he was told, “Trumps not a billionaire. I’m a billionaire. Trump is a clown, living on credit.”
2020 Election
‘Flailing’ Trump is ‘losing and he’s going to lose bigly’: CNN pollster
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host John Berman, polling analyst Harry Enten said Donald Trump is running a disastrous re-election campaign where the president is losing to his presumptive opponent, Joe Biden, on topics near and dear to the public where the president should be dominating.
According to the analyst, the president is "flailing" because his campaign is pursuing a "losing strategy" as revealed by his poor polling numbers.
Using an ABC/Ipsos poll released Friday morning as his guide, Enten explained, "It's important obviously to put this into context because the president is going to be running against somebody else in former Vice President Joe Biden and, when it comes to the issue of the coronavirus and you match up Biden versus Trump, who is trusted more on the issue, the former vice president is trusted by double digits and also on race relations, the other big issue of the day, we see the former vice president trusted by double digits. It's difficult to imagine that the president will win unless something changes."
2020 Election
Mike Pence hoped being Trump’s worshipful manservant would protect him from the president’s collapse — but the pandemic’s on him now
One of the most enduring Trump-era internet memes is "I hope you find someone who looks at you the way Mike Pence looks at Donald Trump." Trevor Noah's "Daily Show" has had a lot of fun with it:
Who's ready to watch Mike Pence watch Donald Trump? #SOTU pic.twitter.com/QqHUeAaXAq
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 5, 2019