Quantcast
Connect with us

Tucker Carlson announces ‘long-planned’ vacation following his top writer’s resignation for racism

Published

1 min ago

on

Minutes after Fox News was called out on MSNBC, the embattled host of The Tucker Carlson Show announced that he would be going on a “long-planned” vacation.

The announcement came after Blake Neff, the show’s top writer, was exposed for his history of racist, homophobic and misogynistic social media posts.

“We’re out of time — gonna spend the next four days trout-fishing. Long-planned,” Carlson claimed. “This is one of those years where if you don’t get it in now, you’re probably not going to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy thought it was quite the coincidence how Fox News hosts always go on vacation during major scandals.

“Really remarkable how all these Fox News hosts coincidentally always seem to have pre-planned vacations RIGHT when they ignite controversy!” Darcy tweeted.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Tucker Carlson announces ‘long-planned’ vacation following his top writer’s resignation for racism

Published

1 min ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Minutes after Fox News was called out on MSNBC, the embattled host of The Tucker Carlson Show announced that he would be going on a "long-planned" vacation.

The announcement came after Blake Neff, the show's top writer, was exposed for his history of racist, homophobic and misogynistic social media posts.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC anchor goes after Fox News for Tucker Carlson ‘dabbling’ in white supremacy

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes blasted Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for white supremacy on Monday.

Hayes played clips of Carlson discussing white supremacy on-air.

"If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia probably. It is actually not a real problem in America," Carlson falsely claimed. "This is a hoax."

Hayes blasted the segment.

"Tucker Carlson wants you to believe the concern about white supremacy in America is a hoax, which is very convenient for a guy who's show has been dabbling in it for years," Hayes noted. "The truth is that white supremacy is alive and well in this country, on TV and certain corners of the internet where racists get together and post this stuff."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican blasted as ‘embarrassment to the state of Texas’ by Lincoln Project strategist: ‘You’re laughable’

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

The anti-Trump conservative group The Lincoln Project is moving into Texas, with new spending against Sen. John Cornyn, a major figure in the GOP majority and a close ally of the president.

Cornyn, unhappy about this, lashed out at the group on Twitter.

This cabal of political consultants is all in it for the money. If they actually cared about the country, they wouldn't be working to advance the socialist, anarchist agenda of the radical left. Pathetic. https://t.co/gkRKJswCyo

— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 13, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image