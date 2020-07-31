WATCH: Trump suggests holding Election Day early — just one day after he suggested a delay
President Donald Trump suggested moving up the Nov. 3 election one day after suggesting a delay.
The president floated the delay Thursday after devastating economic news came out, and NBC’s Peter Alexander asked why the Trump administration devote more attention to safeguarding the election from illness and potential fraud.
“Peter, you know nothing about my energy,” Trump said. “You know nothing about what I’m doing. You know nothing about what I do.”
He insisted the delay had nothing to do with poll after poll showing him falling further behind Joe Biden.
“We’re going to do very well in the election,” Trump said. “Nobody wants that date more than me. I wish we would move it up, okay? Move it up. But you’re not prepared for what they’re doing.”
.@PeterAlexander: We heard your frustrations with how long it takes to count ballots. So why not spend more energy to provide states with additional funding for elections?
TRUMP: "Peter, you know nothing about my energy … listen, you know nothing about what I do." pic.twitter.com/i18fnt9ePa
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2020
Letter carriers and voting rights advocates are warning that sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service by the Trump administration and new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy—a major Republican donor to the president—could imperil the agency's ability to deliver mail-in ballots on time, potentially impacting the results of the November elections.
Writing for the Daily Beast, the longtime political observer said the rumored "October surprise" -- the announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine right before the election-- might be a mixed blessing for the president since his standing in the polls seems locked in place no matter what he does.
Jordan came right out of chute ranting about protests and trying to get the doctor to call for the halting of public protests -- something Fauci said was not his call.
"Dr. Fauci, do protests increase the spread of the virus?" Jordan pressed. "Half a million protesters on June 6th alone, I'm asking that number of people, does it increase the spread of the virus?"