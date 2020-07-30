Trump trying to distract from ‘devastating’ economic news with idle threat to delay the election: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle called out President Donald Trump for threatening democratic norms as a distraction.

The president sent out a tweet suggesting the Nov. 3 election should be delayed over coronavirus, which was met with widespread condemnation.

“President Trump trying to distract us from devastating GDP numbers, devastating coronavirus numbers and instead firing off a new tweet that suggests delaying the November presidential election,” Ruhle said. “Here’s the thing, the president of the United States doesn’t have that power.”