Trump trying to distract from ‘devastating’ economic news with idle threat to delay the election: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle

Published

2 hours ago

on

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle called out President Donald Trump for threatening democratic norms as a distraction.

The president sent out a tweet suggesting the Nov. 3 election should be delayed over coronavirus, which was met with widespread condemnation.

“President Trump trying to distract us from devastating GDP numbers, devastating coronavirus numbers and instead firing off a new tweet that suggests delaying the November presidential election,” Ruhle said. “Here’s the thing, the president of the United States doesn’t have that power.”

