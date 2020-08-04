Anti-Trump Republicans take the president’s newest campaign ad and throw it back in his face
A group of anti-Trump Republicans has taken the Trump campaign’s latest attack ad against former Vice President Joe Biden and turned it right on its head.
The new ad from Republican Voters Against Trump manipulates a Trump campaign ad featuring a woman holding up a series of cards that claim she’s “worried” about Biden for being “weak” and “raising taxes.”
Instead of featuring the anti-Biden messages, the ad changes the text of the cards to a series of messages slamming the president for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I voted for Trump in 2016, it was the biggest mistake of my life,” one of the messages reads.
“Now 150,000 are dead from COVID-19,” reads another. “The economy is in tatters.”
“All Trump does is watch TV and whine about it,” reads another.
“I’m not afraid to say this anymore,” the final message reads. “I’m voting for Joe Biden in November.”
Watch the ad below.
