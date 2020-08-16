Baby born in Dallas believed to be first to contract COVID-19 in womb
FORT WORTH, Texas — Doctors at Parkland Hospital in Dallas reported the first baby in the U.S. known to have contracted the coronavirus while in the womb.Baby Alexa Figueroa tested positive for COVID-19 less than 24 hours after being delivered six weeks early by mother Wendy Figueroa on May 2, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.Doctors delivered the baby prematurely after Wendy Figueroa tested positive when she was 34 weeks pregnant.“We immediately separated baby from mother. Mom was wearing a mask during delivery to reduce transmission,” said Dr. Mamarambath Jaleel, who runs the…
Amid COVID-19 crisis, flu shot makers see record US production
Washington (AFP) - Global influenza vaccine makers have produced a record number of doses for the coming flu season, as authorities try to ease the burden on hospitals ahead of an expected COVID-19 resurgence.In the US, pharmaceutical companies plan to make around 196 million doses to serve the population of 330 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is up from 175 million last year, an 11 percent increase. Major pharmacy chain CVS, which administers flu vaccines without prescription, is ordering 18 million doses, double the amount in 2019.Vaccine make... (more…)
The Bay Area moved thousands to coronavirus hotels and shelters. Now what?
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Bay Area has moved thousands of homeless residents off the streets, out of unsafe living situations and into hotels and make-shift shelters.But six months into the pandemic, as some temporary programs start to close, officials, nonprofits and the people they’re sheltering are grappling with one big question: What happens now?“We feel really lucky that we’ve been able to bring so many people inside, and of course no one wants to see us have to exit people to the streets,” said Kerry Abbott, director of Alameda County’s Office of Homel... (more…)
Israeli and UAE firms join forces in coronavirus research
Abu Dhabi (AFP) - Firms from the United Arab Emirates and Israel have signed an agreement to jointly develop research and studies on the novel coronavirus, the UAE's state WAM agency reported.The business deal comes days after a surprise political agreement between the UAE and Israel to normalise relations, a historic shift which will make the Gulf state only the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.The UAE's APEX National Investment and Israel's TeraGroup signed the "strategic commercial agreement" late Saturday in Abu Dhabi, WAM said in a statement."We a... (more…)