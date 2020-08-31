Ben Crump says ‘no calls’ from Trump after Kayleigh McEnany claims he’s ‘efforting outreach’ to Blake family

Attorney Benjamin Crump on Monday said that his office had received “no calls” from President Donald Trump’s staff shortly after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany continued to insist that the administration was “efforting outreach” to Jacob Blake’s family.

During an interview on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson asked Crump if he had been contacted prior to Trump’s scheduled visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My office has received no calls to set up any kind of meeting,” Crump told Jackson. “I know when Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris wanted to make contact with the family, they simply called my office and we coordinated to meet.”

Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., explained that he does not want politics injected into the aftermath of his son’s shooting.

“This is not about politics,” the elder Blake said. “This is about my son.”

Earlier in the day, McEnany told Fox News that the president is “efforting” to speak to Blake’s family.

“We are efforting outreach [and] have not been able to connect,” she said. “So tomorrow the plan is so far is to go and meet with law enforcement, to look at some of the damage from the riots. But we are holding his family close to our hearts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from MSNBC.