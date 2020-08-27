Quantcast
Connect with us

Black Republican slams RNC speakers: They are ‘not fully aware of what’s going on’

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s Republican convention has struggled to find diverse speakers willing to stand with a president known for being a racist. But the party has managed to find a few people of color willing to praise the president. One Black Republican, however, thinks that those speakers are clueless about the reality of what’s going on in the rest of the Black community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Urban Radio’s April Ryan longtime Republican Chris Darden explained that “for weeks now we have been dragged into the abyss of the incompetency of this president.”

The former O.J. Simpson prosecutor told Ryan that it’s time that Americans take back their country.

“I’ve seen a lot of people who, I wouldn’t use the term brainwashed, but I see a lot of people who just don’t seem to be fully aware of what’s going on in this country,” he said. “Of course, they paraded more African-Americans than I thought they could find through the convention so far. And I think all of them paint a picture of this country that doesn’t exist. There’s no equality, there is racism that is blatant, it is structural, clearly. There is a kind of injustice that operates on the streets of this country every day where African-Americans are treated unfairly with violence and excessive force disproportionate to other groups. and there’s COVID and a pandemic and 170,000 dead Americans.”

He went on to describe watching all of the speakers speak out for Trump ignoring all of those things as if they aren’t happening.

Listen to the interview at the American Urban Radio Network.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Joe Biden reacts live on MSNBC after excerpt from Trump’s convention speech is released

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Fox News released excerpts of President Trump's scheduled Thursday night RNC speech, showing him harshly criticizing Joe Biden's past.

"At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies, or two agendas," Trump is expected to say. "We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years. At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that's not because they don't have one. It's because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black Republican slams RNC speakers: They are ‘not fully aware of what’s going on’

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's Republican convention has struggled to find diverse speakers willing to stand with a president known for being a racist. But the party has managed to find a few people of color willing to search for the nice thing Trump once did for a Black person. One Black Republican, however, thinks that those speakers are clueless about the reality of what's going on in the rest of the Black community.

Speaking to Urban Radio's April Ryan longtime Republican Chris Darden explained that "for weeks now we have been dragged into the abyss of the incompetency of this president."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Jerry Falwell Jr furious after Liberty U’s campus pastor calls out his ‘sinful’ behavior

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Liberty University's campus pastor apologized for "sinful behavior" by the evangelical university's disgraced former president -- who was infuriated by the remarks.

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned this week over a sex scandal and alleged extortion plot involving his wife and a former pool boy they had met at a Miami hotel, and campus pastor David Nasser personally apologized to the school's students for the ousted president's actions, reported The News & Advance.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image