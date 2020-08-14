Quantcast
Connect with us

Campus cop whines after she’s fired for putting ‘KKK member’ in her Twitter bio: ‘Not one person had my back’

Published

1 min ago

on

Presley Garcia (Facebook)

A University of South Florida police officer complained she was treated unfairly after she was fired over her Twitter account.

Presley Garcia, a campus police officer since 2018, fell under investigation last month after a local TV reporter showed the department screenshots of her since-deleted Twitter account, which described her as a “KKK member” in the bio section, reported the Tampa Bay Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old Garcia was fired last week, after the investigation concluded, and she told the newspaper she felt let down by the department — and insisted she was not racist or a Ku Klux Klan member.

“There’s all the talk of ‘Back the Blue,’ but not one person had my back,” Garcia said. “I feel helpless and like I’m drowning. No one was willing to just listen to my story, and I feel like the university was just trying to cover their butts.”

“That’s not something I believe in,” she added. “That’s not how I was raised.”

USF Police Chief Chris Daniel recommended the officer’s firing, saying her social media activity could result in harm to the department’s image.

“If, despite her self-indicated alignment with the KKK, Officer Garcia were to continue her employment as a law enforcement officer, it is reasonable to expect protests and other demonstrations that could disrupt operations of this department and threaten the safety of her co-workers,” Daniel wrote. “This concern is of particular importance given the activities occurring on a local and national level. Since the incident involving George Floyd, dissident members of the community have targeted law enforcement officers, their departments, their families and their homes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police chief claimed other campus officers had their doors kicked, vehicles photographed outside their homes and followed to work and recently “antagonized on the roadway.”

Garcia admitted the account belonged to her but claims a friend placed the KKK reference in her bio in 2015, when she was 21 years old.

She told investigators she did not know what the reference meant at the time, although the friend refused to remove the description at her request, and she said she had since deleted the app from her phone and thought the account would be taken down, as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators found Garcia had only been active on Twitter from November 2015 to January 2016.

“The agency failed me,” Garcia said. “It’s very hurtful that something from a long time ago that I didn’t even do has completely destroyed my career. … There’s no way I’d ever be a part of that group. I wasn’t raised that way.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here are 15 things Trump could have done to thwart the coronavirus crisis instead of gambling with American lives

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

I have written several pieces about Donald Trump’s personality pathology. It is baked-in news now. The fact that the coronavirus pandemic is beating us up because of major blunders by Trump is beyond obvious. It is old news too. But what is much more worthwhile to talk about are the steps a competent president could have taken from the outset to defeat this pandemic.

Here’s what our commander-in-chief could have done:

First, he could have maintained the National Security Council pandemic response office;

Second, he could have gradually restored the diminished national stockpile of PPEs over the years;

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s testing czar is running a ‘coverup’ for president’s ‘abysmal failure’: CNN’s Sanjay Gupta

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta is accusing President Donald Trump's testing czar of running a "cover up" of the president's incompetent response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview Friday, Gupta reacted to defensive statements made by Brett Giroir, the federal official tapped by Trump to oversee efforts to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, who has been insisting that there is nothing wrong with the United States' ability to quickly test for the disease.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch bluntly explains the only reason Trump still has followers

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

During his Friday morning appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Donny Deutsch was asked how it is that Donald Trump still has the trust of one-third of Americans, which led the regular contributor to flatly state that they are racists.

Speaking with "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski, who questioned the honor of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for standing by while the president tries to steal the election, Deutsch was asked to explain the fealty to a president who has presided over a botched health crisis that has resulted in over 165,000 deaths and a collapsing economy.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image