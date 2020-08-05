Quantcast
‘Clueless, shameless, dissembling’: New York Daily News editors rip Trump for trainwreck HBO interview

The New York Daily News on Wednesday published a scathing editorial in which the editors took President Donald Trump to task for his widely derided interview with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

The editors say that Swan during his questioning exposed a “clueless, shameless, dissembling president” who appears to be overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic that is ripping through the country.

“Trump… fumbled and shuffled misleading charts showing U.S. deaths low as a proportion of total cases,” the editors write. “When Swan responded with plain facts about how poorly America fares in international comparisons of deaths per population, Trump stammered: ‘You can’t do that.'”

The editors then argue that performances such as this one are a big reason why voters have shown they have little confidence in the president’s ability to handle the crisis.

“No wonder new polling shows two-thirds of Americans believe the richest and most powerful nation on Earth has handled coronavirus worse than other countries,” they conclude. “No wonder desperate states are banding together to make up for yawning gaps in federal leadership on testing. The nation is sick in no small part because its leader is sick.”


Bill Barr blatantly disregarded the rule of law in Roger Stone case by seeking 'the president's desired result': former federal prosecutor

In the federal criminal case the U.S. v. Stone, veteran GOP operative Roger Stone — a long-time ally of President Donald Trump — went from facing a U.S. Department of Justice recommendation of seven to nine years in prison to being sentenced to three years and four months to having his sentence commuted by Trump. The “Trump ally” part, according to former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, is why Attorney General William Barr favored leniency for Stone — and Weissmann, in a scathing article for The Atlantic, argues that Barr showed a blatant disregard for the rule of law in Stone’s case.

Lindsey Graham scolded in Sally Yates hearing: 'Just because it's a woman testifying doesn't mean she needs to be cut off'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was accused on Wednesday of interrupting former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates because she is a woman.

During a hearing about the investigation into Russia's interference in the U.S. elections, Graham grilled Yates over the decision to prosecute former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty to lying about conversations with Russians.

As Yates tried to answer Graham's questions, he repeatedly interrupted. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) reacted by admonishing Graham.

"Let her answer the question," Leahy said. "Just because it’s a woman testifying doesn’t mean she needs to be cut off."

