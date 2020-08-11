CNN roasts Trump for mangling every fact about the 1918 flu pandemic

“Overnight, history teachers across America suffered an incredible scare,” Berman said. “It came as the president was trying to compare the coronavirus pandemic to the worst flu pandemic of the last century.”
He then played a clip from the president’s Monday evening news conference.
“The closest thing is in 1917, they say, right?” the president said on Monday. “The great pandemic. It certainly was a terrible thing, where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people. Probably ended the Second World War — all the soldiers were sick!”
“Can you spot what’s wrong with this statement?” Berman asked. “Well, for starters, wrong year, wrong war, and it didn’t end it! The great influenza pandemic was 1918, not 1917, despite the president’s persistent effort to make it thus. 1918 was the end of World War I, not World War II, which was, you know, a lot later. And neither was ended by the flu.”
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitutionreported that hundreds of students and teachers in the Cherokee County, Georgia school system are now under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure less than a week after the schools reopened.
"In the six days that Cherokee County schools have been in session, the north Georgia district has had to direct 826 students to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19, along with 42 teachers," reported Maureen Downey. "In following health guidelines, districts inform parents when a student has has close contract with — including sitting nearby — someone who tests positive for COVID-19 and advises 14 day quarantines at home. Most of the exposures to students have come from classmates, although a few cases involve teachers and staff who tested positive."