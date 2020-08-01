Conservatives threaten to upend stimulus negotiations with last minute demand for payroll tax cut

On Friday, enhanced unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions both expired despite America’s economic crisis.

“Today’s meeting was more productive than our previous discussions, but no agreement can be reached yet,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of Saturday’s negotiations.

Pelosi said negotiations would continue at the staff level on Sunday, with the Speaker meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after returning from the golf course, Trump tweeted that he wanted a payroll tax cut.

Payroll Tax Cut plus Dollars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2020

Jeff Stein, the White House economics reporter for The Washington Post, reported that conservatives are launching a “six-figure ad buy” to push for a payroll tax cut, an idea that he noted was widely considered to be dead.

This is the ad. To put it mildly many ppl thought the payroll tax cut was dead when Senate Republicans rejected it in their stimulus proposal https://t.co/KrnG6zl2Rs — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The group paying for the ads is the “Committee to Unleash Prosperity.”

One co-founder of the group is Arthur Laffer. In 2019, Trump presented Laffer with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another co-founder is former Club for Growth President Stephen Moore, who advised Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Steve Forbes is also a co-founder.

Watch: