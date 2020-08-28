‘Cowardly’ Jared Kushner ripped for ‘failing’ his way to the top by MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough skewered Jared Kushner’s complaints about NBA players having the “luxury” to skip their playoff games to protest racial injustice.
Some professional athletes in various sports have walked off the job to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a summer of sustained nationwide protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — among many others — and Kushner belittled the players’ actions.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Jared Kushner talks about having the luxury to take days off,” the “Morning Joe” host began. “Every time things went bad in the White House, he would fly to Aspen or some other luxury resort so he wasn’t in D.C. when things hit the fan. He was cowardly at the beginning of the administration, cowardly still.”
“[He’s] a guy whose dad paid money, that’s why he got into Harvard, people believe, he continues to fail upward,” Scarborough continued. “He flies off to luxury resorts all over the world, he hangs out with Saudi Arabia’s leader for long weekends, lives in the lap of luxury, and he’s criticizing NBA players for, quote, taking a night off, having the luxury to take a night off. There are no mirrors in the White House, there are no mirrors in the Kushner household, there are no mirrors in Donald Trump’s household.”
“They are so remarkably unaware of just how hypocritical they are,” he added.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Professors have asked President Donald Trump's alma mater to investigate his admittance to the university decades ago based on "new evidence" revealed by his niece.
Eric Orts and five other faculty members have renewed their request that the University of Pennsylvania to look into Trump's transfer into the school in 1966 after his niece Mary Trump claimed in her recent book that he had paid someone else to take his SAT exam, reported the Washington Post.
Progressives are raising alarm over new poll results from CBS News out Tuesday, which suggest the Democratic Party's courting of moderate so-called "Biden Republicans" while sidelining popular progressive proposals and voices has not so far resulted in a groundswell of support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden from disaffected GOP voters.
In a poll taken between August 20 and 22, after the Democratic National Convention wrapped up last week, CBS found that just 5% of self-identified Republicans said they plan to vote for Biden in the November election; 93% said they were planning to vote for President Donald Trump.
Expressing disgust with the closing night of the Republican National Convention, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough labeled the decision by Donald Trump to pack over a thousand followers on the White House lawn to hear his acceptance speech the "Woodstock of germs" and said it will inevitably lead to a massive outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
After watching a clip from Thursday night of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani mopping sweat from his brow and then immediately running his hand up and down the arm of his companion, "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski called the images to from the night "gross," as her co-host labeled the evening a "super spreader" event.