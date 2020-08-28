‘Cowardly’ Jared Kushner ripped for ‘failing’ his way to the top by MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough skewered Jared Kushner’s complaints about NBA players having the “luxury” to skip their playoff games to protest racial injustice.

Some professional athletes in various sports have walked off the job to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a summer of sustained nationwide protests over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — among many others — and Kushner belittled the players’ actions.

“Jared Kushner talks about having the luxury to take days off,” the “Morning Joe” host began. “Every time things went bad in the White House, he would fly to Aspen or some other luxury resort so he wasn’t in D.C. when things hit the fan. He was cowardly at the beginning of the administration, cowardly still.”

“[He’s] a guy whose dad paid money, that’s why he got into Harvard, people believe, he continues to fail upward,” Scarborough continued. “He flies off to luxury resorts all over the world, he hangs out with Saudi Arabia’s leader for long weekends, lives in the lap of luxury, and he’s criticizing NBA players for, quote, taking a night off, having the luxury to take a night off. There are no mirrors in the White House, there are no mirrors in the Kushner household, there are no mirrors in Donald Trump’s household.”

“They are so remarkably unaware of just how hypocritical they are,” he added.