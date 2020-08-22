Democrats have a plan to disrupt Trump’s convention and cripple his message: report
With the virtual Democratic National Convention in the rear-view mirror and the nomination handed to former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic strategists plan to do everything they can to disrupt the Republican National convention slated to start next week.
After a week of Donald Trump taking daily shots at the Democratic ticket of Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), along with speakers who were live-streamed into the convention, the Democratic Party plans to hit the president with a daily barrage of attacks zeroing in on the lowlights of his failed administration.
According to a report at the Washington Post, “The party is attempting to cast everything about Trump as chaotic and disruptive, from the way he runs the presidency to what appears on his Twitter feed, from his approach to the coronavirus pandemic to the speaking lineup for his nominating convention.”
With that in mind, Democrats will “release videos each day highlighting what they view as Trump’s biggest failures and showcasing the stark contrast between the president and his Democratic rival.”
Democrats will also try and get under the president’s skin and take him off-message with speeches by Trump foes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) of Michigan among others who will speak every day during the Republican convention.
Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic Party, explained the strategy saying, “Whereas our themes, our unity and our speakers exude optimism and hope in the face of so many challenges, the Republican convention next week will be marked by chaos, chaos, chaos.”
2020 Election
Trump will be shut down by the Supreme Court if he makes last ditch attempt to hide his taxes: MSNBC legal analyst
Discussing yet another setback to Donald Trump's legal challenge to keep his tax returns secret, MSNBC legal analyst Katie Phang stated on Saturday morning that the president will likely have to take his case to the Supreme Court where he will be rebuffed.
On Thursday a federal judge denied Trump lawyers appeal to block a Manhattan district attorney from obtaining his tax returns after they called the request “wildly overbroad.”
With another appeal expected to be taken up next week, Phang said that the president will run to the Supreme Court again despite the fact that they have already ruled against him on the issue.
Nearly 700 protests planned for Saturday at Post Offices across country as DeJoy slammed for defense of mail sabotage
As of Friday afternoon, more than 650 demonstrations were planned as part of "Save the Post Office Saturday," a national day of action in which people across the U.S. will demand that President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy end their assault on the U.S. Postal Service. Demonstrations will begin at 11:00 am local time.
The number of planned protests at hundreds of post offices grew as DeJoy testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday, telling lawmakers he has "no intention" of returning hundreds of mail sorting machines that have been decommissioned in recent weeks, severely cutting postal workers' ability to deliver mail quickly. The postmaster general claimed the machines are not needed.
A giant group of ex-Republican officials slams Trump and endorses Biden for president
Although President Donald Trump and some of his sycophants at Fox News are claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden is running a “radical left” campaign, the truth is that a fair amount of conservatives are supporting this year’s Democratic presidential nominee. This includes members of the Lincoln Project and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (who spoke at this year’s Democratic National Convention). Some on the right are opposing Trump and supporting Biden based on national security concerns, as a long list of Republicans and former Republicans who signed a statement from the group Defending Democracy Together shows.