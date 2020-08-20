Quantcast
DOJ ‘firewall’ may have prevented Bill Barr from knowing of Bannon indictment: legal analyst

2 mins ago

Attorney General William Barr (screengrab)

Attorney General Bill Barr two months ago fired former Southern District of New York prosecutor Geoffrey Berman, who only agreed to step down after he was assured that deputy Audrey Strauss would take over his job in an acting role.

On Thursday morning, it was Strauss who announced that charges had been filed against former Trump White House official Steve Bannon for his role in allegedly defrauding donors to a crowdfunding campaign to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Appearing on MSNBC, legal analyst Glenn Kirschner was asked by host Stephanie Ruhle whether Barr knew that the indictment of Bannon was imminent.

“It depends on how covert the prosecutors of the Southern District of New York wanted to be,” he said. “Sometimes, Stephanie, when we’re getting ready to indict somebody or unseal an indictment, we want to hold our cards very close to our chest.”

Kirschner then said it was possible that DOJ officials put up a “firewall” that would have blocked Barr from knowing about the case on the grounds that he had already interfered to lower the sentencing guidelines of Trump ally Roger Stone and to drop charges against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Watch the video below.


Trump just lost another effort to try and block Manhattan DA from from getting his financial documents

5 mins ago

August 20, 2020

President Donald Trump has lost another case against Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, who is seeking the president's financial documents as part of a grand jury case looking into possible bank and tax fraud.

https://twitter.com/neal_katyal/status/1296448357821566976

Trump had fought the subpoenas in court but the judge threw out his complaint Thursday morning, meaning that the case can more forward and that Trump must turn over the financial documents requested.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution and that he must comply with subpoenas. Vance had sought records from the accounting firm that Trump uses as well as Deutsche Bank, which has loaned Trump millions over the years.

‘Straightforward fraud and embezzlement’: Ex-prosecutor breaks down Bannon’s criminal liability for border wall scam

8 mins ago

August 20, 2020

On CNN Thursday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig walked through the federal fraud charges against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

"So this is essentially a massive embezzlement that is being alleged here, and a fraud," said Honig. "First of all, is in the way that the defendants, including Steve Bannon, who is one of the four charged defendants, marketed this Build the Wall operation. They essentially marketed it as an operation where, if you donated this money, is going to be used to build the border wall, but instead — this is the embezzlement part — Bannon and the others essentially pocketed the money, they used it to fund their own lavish lifestyle."

