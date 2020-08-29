Quantcast
‘Donald Trump is a white supremacist’: President ripped for not condemning supporter Kyle Rittenhouse

Published

1 min ago

on

Kyle Rittenhouse (Facebook)

The president on Saturday was asked to for comment on Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Donald Trump supporter charged with murdering two protesters with an AR-style rifle.

While Trump was given the opportunity to condemn the violence and attempt to distance himself from his supporter, he instead chose not to comment.

Rittenhouse sat in the front row at a Trump rally and would reportedly threaten classmates who criticized the president.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump and Rittenhouse:

WATCH: Trump refuses to comment on supporter charged with murdering protesters with AR-15

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

Days after one of his supporters allegedly murdered two Black Lives Matter protesters with an AR-style rifle, President Donald Trump refused to comment on the case.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, allegedly traveled from Illinois to the protests in Kenosha on Tuesday, shooting three protesters. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Trump regularly opines on Twitter about a wide range of current events or things he might have seen on Fox News. So far on Saturday, he's tweeted about jobs in the Iron Range of Minnesota, sending the National Guard to suppress protests, cable TV news criticism, Bob Woodward, John Bolton, his niece, mayors in Minnesota, 2020 election polls and Joe Biden.

Trump wanted ‘tanks and choppers’ for inauguration — reportedly gave order to ‘make it look like North Korea’

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wanted his inauguration to be a show of might, according to a new tell-all book.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady explains the planning process she participated in with Ivanka Trump for the inauguration, according to a new report by Politico.

“I want tanks and choppers. Make it look like North Korea,” Trump reportedly said.

Winston Wokoff gave her analysis of the meeting.

2020 Election

Pelosi urged to ‘DO SOMETHING’ to stop Russia cover-up: ‘We’re past the sternly written letter stage’

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

The Trump administration on Saturday told Congress that the intelligence community would no longer provide in-person briefings to Congress on foreign election threats in the 2020 presidential election.

After Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe informed Congress of this decision, he was harshly criticized in a joint-statement from Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA).

"This is a shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility to keep the Congress currently informed, and a betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy. This intelligence belongs to the American people, not the agencies which are its custodian. And the American people have both the right and the need to know that another nation, Russia, is trying to help decide who their president should be," the two said in their statement.

Continue Reading
 
 
