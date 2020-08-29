‘Donald Trump is a white supremacist’: President ripped for not condemning supporter Kyle Rittenhouse

The president on Saturday was asked to for comment on Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Donald Trump supporter charged with murdering two protesters with an AR-style rifle.

While Trump was given the opportunity to condemn the violence and attempt to distance himself from his supporter, he instead chose not to comment.

Rittenhouse sat in the front row at a Trump rally and would reportedly threaten classmates who criticized the president.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump and Rittenhouse:

Because it's his supporter. And all his other supporters are the same. This is what he said about QAnon, remember? All he cares about is if people like and support him. It doesn't matter what those people do as long as they're fans of his. — Kelsey (@WorksInProgress) August 29, 2020

Trump had a chance to condemn murderer Kyle Rittenhouse. He didn't. There it is. Like the McCloskeys, charged with unlawful use of weapon after they aimed guns at protestors, he is now a Republican icon. This is the present & future of the party. White vigilante violence. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 29, 2020

Kid was in the front row at (at least) one of his rallies. There will *never* be a condemnation. Pretty good chance there will be praise and a show of support. — I Don’t Talk About My Ass Michael (@Merv515) August 29, 2020

This is a prelude to him defending this kid. — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) August 29, 2020

"We're looking at it" means 'I don't give a shit' — Chris Stein (@chrissteinplays) August 29, 2020

Typical. The guy went hunting for humans to murder and bagged two and nearly shot the arm off another….with a gun he could not legally possess. — 🇺🇸🇵🇷 Name is Bishop🏴‍☠️🌊 (@BishesBrew) August 29, 2020

He just weighed in, again — by dismissing it — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 29, 2020

Doesn't want to antagonize his base — rmc (@Thelast_try) August 29, 2020

Of course he won't. He's the white supremacist vigilante poster boy.#TrumpIsANationalDisgrace — C Ellen Hogan 🏳️‍🌈 (@DervishWaking) August 29, 2020

No beating around the bush. Coldblooded murderers, rampaging neo-nazis, militia maniacs, and other rightwing domestic terrorists have exploded because trump has spent four years winking, nodding, and tacitly endorsing their extremism. We need to say it out loud. https://t.co/UickmgrErn — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) August 29, 2020

I mean, you don't expect Hitler to condemn the Brownshirts, do you? Of course, once he'd consolidated power, Adolf had the Sturmabteilung liquidated in the Blood Purge of 1934, but I'm sure these Stormtrumpers don't need to worry about that. It's fine. Sieg heil and carry on https://t.co/uwpbhMjt6k — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 29, 2020

took out a full page ad demanding the execution of the Central Park Five. https://t.co/1ZewZlevIx — Zeddy (@Zeddary) August 29, 2020

If we won't condemn, he is condoning. God help us all https://t.co/ga3Lw1Fznr — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 29, 2020

reminder that he still wanted the Central Park Five executed AFTER they'd been exonerated. donald trump is a white supremacist. https://t.co/kcVMrGMCPQ — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) August 29, 2020

Why would he? He’s a member of Trump’s radical violent white supremacist army. https://t.co/Y2ZyZTjyxV — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 29, 2020