WATCH: Trump refuses to comment on supporter charged with murdering protesters with AR-15

Days after one of his supporters allegedly murdered two Black Lives Matter protesters with an AR-style rifle, President Donald Trump refused to comment on the case.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, allegedly traveled from Illinois to the protests in Kenosha on Tuesday, shooting three protesters. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Trump regularly opines on Twitter about a wide range of current events or things he might have seen on Fox News. So far on Saturday, he’s tweeted about jobs in the Iron Range of Minnesota, sending the National Guard to suppress protests, cable TV news criticism, Bob Woodward, John Bolton, his niece, mayors in Minnesota, 2020 election polls and Joe Biden.

But he ducked a question on his supporter allegedly murdering protesters during a tour of Hurricane Laura damage.

Rittenhouse, who sat in the front row at a Trump rally, would reportedly threaten his classmates when they spoke ill of Trump.