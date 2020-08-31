Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Trump official warns the president ‘will do anything to win’ as violence and COVID-19 leave America in chaos

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump faces more investigations after being cleared of collusion with Russia in the Mueller probe. (AFP / Eric BARADAT)

In a deep dive into the obstacles faced in the November election by both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, a former senior White House official who has watched how the president works behind the scenes warned there is little Trump won’t do to remain in office.

According to the Associated Press report, officials in Trump’s 2020 campaign “feared the worst” before the Republican National Convention and now, with little bump in the polls, are faced with turning around a campaign that has been struggling for months.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it stands now the president is facing an uphill battle as he is dogged by the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 6 million Americans, massive unemployment and an economy that is still reeling and may be growing worse.

On the Democratic side, they are worried that the president is “undermining the integrity of the election by raising unfounded concerns about voting by mail to avoid long waits at polling places during the pandemic.”

According to Miles Taylor, a lifelong Republican who previously served as chief of staff in the Department of Homeland Security under Trump, Americans should expect the worst from the president — and voters have good reason to be worried.

“Put nothing past Donald Trump,” Taylor said in an interview with AP. “He will do anything to win. If that means climbing over other people, climbing over his own people, or climbing over U.S. law, he will do it. People are right to be concerned.”

The report goes on to note that the president is about to embark on a hectic campaign touring schedule that will be hampered by his inability to hold the massive rallies that became a prominent feature of his 2016  campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump official warns the president ‘will do anything to win’ as violence and COVID-19 leave America in chaos

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

In a deep dive into the obstacles faced in the November election by both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, a former senior White House official who has watched how the president works behind the scenes warned there is little Trump won't do to remain in office.

According to the Associated Press report, officials in Trump's 2020 campaign "feared the worst" before the Republican National Convention and now, with little bump in the polls, are faced with turning around a campaign that has been struggling for months.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Peaceful means quiet’: Sheriff campaigning for Trump says social justice protests are ‘ruining America’

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

While campaigning for President Donald Trump on Monday, a Pennsylvania sheriff argued that protests against police violence are "ruining America."

Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe made the remarks on behalf of the Trump campaign during a conference call with reporters.

"Let's be clear, the people that are protesting now are not Trump supporters -- they are Joe Biden supporters," Slupe said, according to CNN correspondent D.J. Judd. "They are ruining America... they are not peaceful demonstrators... peaceful means quiet."

Slupe also asserted that all of the people protesting are "criminals."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ben Crump says ‘no calls’ from Trump after Kayleigh McEnany claims he’s ‘efforting outreach’ to Blake family

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Attorney Benjamin Crump on Monday said that his office had received "no calls" from President Donald Trump's staff shortly after White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany continued to insist that the administration was "efforting outreach" to Jacob Blake's family.

During an interview on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson asked Crump if he had been contacted prior to Trump's scheduled visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"My office has received no calls to set up any kind of meeting," Crump told Jackson. "I know when Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris wanted to make contact with the family, they simply called my office and we coordinated to meet."

Continue Reading
 
 