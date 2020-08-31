Ex-Trump official warns the president ‘will do anything to win’ as violence and COVID-19 leave America in chaos

In a deep dive into the obstacles faced in the November election by both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, a former senior White House official who has watched how the president works behind the scenes warned there is little Trump won’t do to remain in office.



According to the Associated Press report, officials in Trump’s 2020 campaign “feared the worst” before the Republican National Convention and now, with little bump in the polls, are faced with turning around a campaign that has been struggling for months.

As it stands now the president is facing an uphill battle as he is dogged by the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 6 million Americans, massive unemployment and an economy that is still reeling and may be growing worse.

On the Democratic side, they are worried that the president is “undermining the integrity of the election by raising unfounded concerns about voting by mail to avoid long waits at polling places during the pandemic.”

According to Miles Taylor, a lifelong Republican who previously served as chief of staff in the Department of Homeland Security under Trump, Americans should expect the worst from the president — and voters have good reason to be worried.



“Put nothing past Donald Trump,” Taylor said in an interview with AP. “He will do anything to win. If that means climbing over other people, climbing over his own people, or climbing over U.S. law, he will do it. People are right to be concerned.”

The report goes on to note that the president is about to embark on a hectic campaign touring schedule that will be hampered by his inability to hold the massive rallies that became a prominent feature of his 2016 campaign.